Two Arrested For Attacking Man, His Friend With Paper Cutter Over Old Rivalry In Delhi

HomeCitiesTwo Arrested For Attacking Man, His Friend With Paper Cutter Over Old Rivalry In Delhi

Toheed and Azhar Ali were arrested for attacking Shazeb and Shaid with a paper cutter due to an old rivalry. The weapon was also recovered.

By : PTI | Updated at : 08 Nov 2025 03:13 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) A man and his associate have been arrested for allegedly attacking two persons with a paper cutter in northeast Delhi's Kabir Nagar area due to an old rivalry, police said on Saturday.

Police received a call about the incident around 1.36 am on November 6, after which a team was rushed to the spot, who found that the injured, Shazeb (30) and his friend Shaid (27), were already taken to the hospital.

The victims told police that they were attacked with a sharp weapon around 11.30 pm by two men from their locality, an officer said.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and multiple police teams were formed to trace the accused, he added.

"After analysing technical inputs and local intelligence, the two accused were arrested from Kabir Nagar,” the officer said. During interrogation, Toheed (23) and Azhar Ali alias Ajju (24) confessed to the crime, citing enmity with the victims, he said.

Based on their confession, the weapon of offence -- a paper cutter was recovered from their possession, he further said.

A forensic team earlier visited the scene to collect evidence. Azhar was previously involved in two criminal cases, police said, adding that further investigation is underway. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 08 Nov 2025 03:13 PM (IST)
