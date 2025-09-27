Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities29 Dead, Including Children, In TVK Rally Stampede, More Casualties Feared. CM Stalin Raises Concern

A stampede-like incident occurred at a rally held by TVK chief Vijay in Karur on Saturday, resulting in fears of multiple fatalities.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Sep 2025 09:13 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

At least 29 people were reported dead as a stampede broke out during TVK chief Vijay's rally in Karur on Saturday, while Chief Minister MK Stalin called it "worrisome". 

Three young girls are among 29 dead in the stampede, officials confirmed to ABP Nadu, while over 50 others were hospitalised, including 20 in critical condition. Authorities fear the death toll could rise further. 

The CM took to X and said he has instructed former minister V. Senthil Balaji, minister Ma Subramanian and the district collector to ensure immediate medical attention for the people who fainted in the crowd. "Disturbing news is coming from Karur," he said.  

He further said that he has directed minister Anbil Mahesh from nearby Tiruchi district to provide necessary assistance on a war-footing basis.

"I have spoken with the ADGP to take swift action to restore the situation there. I request full cooperation from the public, doctors and the police"

Published at : 27 Sep 2025 08:46 PM (IST)
Stampede TVK Rally
