At least 29 people were reported dead as a stampede broke out during TVK chief Vijay's rally in Karur on Saturday, while Chief Minister MK Stalin called it "worrisome".

Three young girls are among 29 dead in the stampede, officials confirmed to ABP Nadu, while over 50 others were hospitalised, including 20 in critical condition. Authorities fear the death toll could rise further.

The CM took to X and said he has instructed former minister V. Senthil Balaji, minister Ma Subramanian and the district collector to ensure immediate medical attention for the people who fainted in the crowd. "Disturbing news is coming from Karur," he said.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: A large number of people attended the campaign of TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam) chief and actor Vijay in Karur



A stampede-like situation reportedly occurred here. Several people fainted and were taken to a nearby hospital.

He further said that he has directed minister Anbil Mahesh from nearby Tiruchi district to provide necessary assistance on a war-footing basis.

"I have spoken with the ADGP to take swift action to restore the situation there. I request full cooperation from the public, doctors and the police"