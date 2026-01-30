Truck–Tempo Collision Kills Three Family Members In Rajasthan’s Nagaur

Jaipur, Jan 30 (PTI) Three members of a family were killed after a trailer truck collided with their tempo on a national highway in Rajasthan's Nagaur district on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred near the Inana bypass on National Highway 58 (Bikaner-Ajmer) in the Marwar-Mundwa area.

The victims were identified as Chuka (46), her son Rustam (26) and daughter-in-law Gulshan (24), all residents of Mundwa.

According to police, Rustam had taken his ailing mother to the Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital in Nagaur for treatment. The family was returning home in a tempo when the accident took place.

Station House Officer Suresh Chaudhary said the tempo was being driven by Rustam. The trailer truck, while attempting to overtake another vehicle, came onto the wrong side of the road near a petrol pump on the Inana bypass and hit the tempo.

All three occupants of the tempo died on the spot, the officer said.

The truck driver fled the scene after the accident. A search is on for him, police said.

