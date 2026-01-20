Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesTragic Accident In Noida: 19-Year-Old Dies As Jaguar Crashes Into Truck

Tragic Accident In Noida: 19-Year-Old Dies As Jaguar Crashes Into Truck

A late-night car crash in Noida turned fatal after a luxury Jaguar car was involved in a serious collision with a truck, prompting a police investigation.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 01:08 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A devastating accident in Noida’s Sector 49 on Monday, January 19, 2026, claimed the life of 19-year-old Falak Ahmed after their Jaguar car collided with a truck.

The accident occurred when the car driver attempted to overtake the truck and lost control, resulting in a severe impact.

Alongside Falak, there were three other passengers were inside the vehicle at the time, with one reportedly in critical condition and the others receiving treatment in hospital at the moment.

Truck Driver Flees, Police Launch Investigation

The crash was of such magnitude that when the Jaguar slammed into a nearby road divider, one side of the car was left completely mangled.

Following the crash, the truck driver involved fled the scene, leaving the victims behind.

Police rushed to the location after being alerted of the incident and have registered a case against the absconding driver at Noida’s Sector 49 police station. Investigations are ongoing as officers try to track down the truck driver responsible for the collision.

Ongoing Medical Care for Survivors

While Falak Ahmed tragically lost their life in the accident, the three other passengers that were in the car are said to be under medical supervision as of this writing.

One passenger reportedly remains in critical condition, with doctors focusing on stabilising them and assessing the extent of injuries.

Noida's Concerning Road Accident Death Toll

According to a report by the Times Of India, published back in October 2025, there has been one death related to a car accident every day in Noida last year to that point.

Between January and August 2025, 797 road accidents/car crashes were observed in the city, which is higher than the figure for that period recorded in 2024 (715) as per the said report.

The TOI report also states that, according to the police, speeding and driving under influence/drunk driving are leading factors behind such fatal collisions.

Related Video

Breaking News: PM Modi Welcomes Nitish Naveen as Youngest BJP National President

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where did the accident happen?

The accident occurred on Monday, January 19, 2026, in Sector 49, Noida.

What caused the accident?

The Jaguar car driver attempted to overtake a truck and lost control, leading to a collision.

How many people were in the Jaguar, and what was their condition?

There were four people in the Jaguar. One, Falak Ahmed, tragically died. One passenger is in critical condition, and the others are receiving hospital treatment.

What is the status of the truck driver?

The truck driver fled the scene after the accident. Police have registered a case and are investigating to apprehend them.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 20 Jan 2026 12:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jaguar Noida Accident Jaguar Crash Noida Car Crash
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
India@2047 Youth Conclave | Rijiju Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Parliament Disruptions: 'Let Others Participate'
India@2047 Youth Conclave | Rijiju Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Parliament Disruptions: 'Let Others Participate'
India
Nitin Nabin Elected BJP Chief; Nadda Passes Baton To Youngest National President
Nitin Nabin Elected BJP Chief; Nadda Passes Baton To Youngest National President
World
Trump Threatens 200% Tariffs On French Wine, Champagne As France Snubs Gaza Peace Board Invite
Trump Threatens 200% Tariffs On French Wine, Champagne As France Snubs Gaza Peace Board Invite
Cities
Caught On Cam: Doctor Runs SUV Over Delivery Executive Multiple Times In Gurugram, Arrested
Caught On Cam: Doctor Runs SUV Over Delivery Executive Multiple Times In Gurugram, Arrested
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: PM Modi Welcomes Nitish Naveen as Youngest BJP National President
Breaking News: BJP Celebrates 75 Years of Jan Sangh Legacy and Public Service
Breaking News: Nitin Navin Reaches BJP Headquarters to Take Charge as National President
Exclusive: Nitish Naveen Appointed BJP National President, Marks Generational Leadership Shift
Exclusive: Nitish Naveen Officially Becomes Youngest BJP National President Amid Grand Celebration
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Can Water Replace Oil As Energy Source? India’s Hydrogen Mission Explained
Opinion
Embed widget