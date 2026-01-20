Tragic Accident In Noida: 19-Year-Old Dies As Jaguar Crashes Into Truck

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A devastating accident in Noida’s Sector 49 on Monday, January 19, 2026, claimed the life of 19-year-old Falak Ahmed after their Jaguar car collided with a truck.

The accident occurred when the car driver attempted to overtake the truck and lost control, resulting in a severe impact.

Alongside Falak, there were three other passengers were inside the vehicle at the time, with one reportedly in critical condition and the others receiving treatment in hospital at the moment.

Truck Driver Flees, Police Launch Investigation

The crash was of such magnitude that when the Jaguar slammed into a nearby road divider, one side of the car was left completely mangled.

Following the crash, the truck driver involved fled the scene, leaving the victims behind.

Police rushed to the location after being alerted of the incident and have registered a case against the absconding driver at Noida’s Sector 49 police station. Investigations are ongoing as officers try to track down the truck driver responsible for the collision.

Ongoing Medical Care for Survivors

While Falak Ahmed tragically lost their life in the accident, the three other passengers that were in the car are said to be under medical supervision as of this writing.

One passenger reportedly remains in critical condition, with doctors focusing on stabilising them and assessing the extent of injuries.

Noida's Concerning Road Accident Death Toll

According to a report by the Times Of India, published back in October 2025, there has been one death related to a car accident every day in Noida last year to that point.

Between January and August 2025, 797 road accidents/car crashes were observed in the city, which is higher than the figure for that period recorded in 2024 (715) as per the said report.

The TOI report also states that, according to the police, speeding and driving under influence/drunk driving are leading factors behind such fatal collisions.