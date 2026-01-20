Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Trump Threatens 200% Tariffs On French Wine, Champagne As France Snubs Gaza Peace Board Invite

Macron reportedly declined. The US proposed the board to 60 countries, requiring a $1 billion contribution for extended membership. Putin was also invited. The plan faces cautious international reactions, with concerns about undermining the UN.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 12:06 PM (IST)
US President Donald Trump on Monday said he would impose a steep 200% tariff on French wines and champagnes, arguing that the move would pressure French President Emmanuel Macron to join his proposed “Board of Peace,” an initiative he says is aimed at resolving global conflicts.

Responding to a reporter’s question about Macron’s reported refusal to participate, Trump dismissed the French leader’s stance and sharpened his rhetoric. “Did he say that? Well, nobody wants him because he will be out of office very soon,” Trump said.

Tariff Threat Linked to Peace Board Push

“I’ll put a 200% tariff on his wines and champagnes, and he’ll join, but he doesn’t have to join,” Trump added, framing the trade threat as leverage rather than a requirement. A source close to Macron said France intends, at this stage, to decline the invitation to join the initiative.

Trump first proposed establishing the Board of Peace last September when he unveiled his plan to end the war in Gaza. However, invitations sent to world leaders last week outlined a far broader mandate, positioning the board as a global conflict-resolution body.

Global Reactions and Putin Invitation

According to a draft charter seen by Reuters, the U.S. administration has sent the proposal to about 60 countries, calling on members to contribute $1 billion in cash if they want their membership to extend beyond three years. Diplomats said governments reacted cautiously to the plan, warning that it could undermine the work of the United Nations.

Trump also confirmed on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been invited to join the Board of Peace. “He’s been invited,” Trump said, without elaborating further.

Frequently Asked Questions

What action did President Trump announce regarding French wines?

President Trump announced a 200% tariff on French wines and champagnes.

Why did President Trump threaten tariffs on French products?

The tariffs are intended to pressure French President Macron to join Trump's proposed 'Board of Peace'.

What is the purpose of the 'Board of Peace' initiative?

The Board of Peace is an initiative aimed at resolving global conflicts.

Has Russia been invited to join the Board of Peace?

Yes, President Trump confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been invited to join the Board of Peace.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 20 Jan 2026 12:04 PM (IST)
Donald Trump France Gaza Board Of Peace
