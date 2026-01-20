President Trump announced a 200% tariff on French wines and champagnes.
Trump Threatens 200% Tariffs On French Wine, Champagne As France Snubs Gaza Peace Board Invite
Macron reportedly declined. The US proposed the board to 60 countries, requiring a $1 billion contribution for extended membership. Putin was also invited. The plan faces cautious international reactions, with concerns about undermining the UN.
US President Donald Trump on Monday said he would impose a steep 200% tariff on French wines and champagnes, arguing that the move would pressure French President Emmanuel Macron to join his proposed “Board of Peace,” an initiative he says is aimed at resolving global conflicts.
Responding to a reporter’s question about Macron’s reported refusal to participate, Trump dismissed the French leader’s stance and sharpened his rhetoric. “Did he say that? Well, nobody wants him because he will be out of office very soon,” Trump said.
Tariff Threat Linked to Peace Board Push
“I’ll put a 200% tariff on his wines and champagnes, and he’ll join, but he doesn’t have to join,” Trump added, framing the trade threat as leverage rather than a requirement. A source close to Macron said France intends, at this stage, to decline the invitation to join the initiative.
Trump first proposed establishing the Board of Peace last September when he unveiled his plan to end the war in Gaza. However, invitations sent to world leaders last week outlined a far broader mandate, positioning the board as a global conflict-resolution body.
Global Reactions and Putin Invitation
According to a draft charter seen by Reuters, the U.S. administration has sent the proposal to about 60 countries, calling on members to contribute $1 billion in cash if they want their membership to extend beyond three years. Diplomats said governments reacted cautiously to the plan, warning that it could undermine the work of the United Nations.
Trump also confirmed on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been invited to join the Board of Peace. “He’s been invited,” Trump said, without elaborating further.
