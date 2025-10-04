Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesKunal Ghosh Pledges Loyalty To TMC, Mamata Banerjee After Cryptic Post

Kunal Ghosh Pledges Loyalty To TMC, Mamata Banerjee After Cryptic Post

After receiving a letter from Banerjee, Ghosh pledged to remain with TMC, aiming for the party to secure 250 seats in the upcoming elections.

By : PTI | Updated at : 04 Oct 2025 11:28 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kolkata, Oct 4 (PTI) Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh, who created a flutter in political circles with a cryptic Facebook post, on Saturday pledged his loyalty to party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, stating he would never quit the party despite challenges.

Ghosh, journalist-turned-TMC spokesperson, had hinted at an alleged internal discontent in his earlier post, saying that even if a "very strong heavyweight figure" disliked him, it did not concern him as he enjoyed a strong bond with "Didi" (Mamata Banerjee).

In the post, he had also warned, "If my tail is set on fire like Hanuman’s, I will set Lanka ablaze," as "ordinary party workers must keep vigil on leaders." Ghosh, who had in the past criticised veteran TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay before the Lok Sabha polls and been vocal against actor-turned-MP Dev on social media and in press meets, however, softened his stand on Saturday after getting a letter from Mamata Banerjee wishing him on the occasion of Bijoya Dashami.

Attaching an image of Banerjee's letter, he said, "I had first come in contact with her in 1987 and during the long association, I was showered with her blessings and affection. Many could not digest this, and I went through the most difficult phase of my life. But I never thought of quitting the party," he said.

The former Rajya Sabha MP added: "I see a new arena where I can play not as an individual but as part of a team. I may not clearly see the outcome yet, but I’m preparing to walk to the crease with my head held high. Whether you join me on the field, watch from the gallery, or on TV — be with me. I promise an exciting match." In Saturday's post, Ghosh thanked both Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Bannerjee for giving him the chance and asserted "even if I feel suffocated, I won't join another party. I am confident about TMC securing 250 seats and returning to power." "People must take note of those who remain silent or go missing when the party faces critical situations," Ghosh said. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 04 Oct 2025 11:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mamata Banerjee TMC Kunal Ghosh Mamata Banerjee
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Hamas Must Move Quickly, Or Else...': Trump Reiterates Warning Over Gaza Peace Deal As Deadline Looms
'Hamas Must Move Quickly, Or Else...': Trump Reiterates Warning Over Gaza Peace Deal As Deadline Looms
World
UK PM Keir Starmer To Be On Maiden Visit To India On October 8, Review Bilateral Ties
UK PM Keir Starmer To Be On Maiden Visit To India On October 8, Review Bilateral Ties
World
Indian Student In US Shot Dead At Texas Gas Station
Indian Student In US Shot Dead At Texas Gas Station
Cricket
India's 2027 World Cup Plans Unclear As Agarkar Says Rohit, Kohli 'Non-Committal'
India's 2027 World Cup Plans Unclear As Agarkar Says Rohit, Kohli 'Non-Committal'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Multi-State Violence, Disasters And Election Stir Shake Bihar And Several States Update!!!
Breaking: Tragic Spate Of Violence And Disasters Across States — Elections, Murders, Fires, And Protests
Breaking: Shooter Injures Two; Hamza At Large As Prayagraj Car Hits Immersion Crowd — Six Injured On
Alert: Deadly Cough Syrup Claims 11 Lives Across States, Violence Erupts In Chhindwara
Shocking: Drunk Man And Chain-Snatcher Caught On Railway Tracks In Separate Incidents
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget