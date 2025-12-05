Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Titiksha Public School Marks 25 Years With Silver Jubilee Event at Talkatora Stadium

The event included student performances, a felicitation ceremony recognising student achievements, and speeches by school officials emphasising holistic development and cultural values.

By : ANI | Updated at : 05 Dec 2025 08:37 PM (IST)


Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

New Delhi: Titiksha Public School marked a historic milestone as it celebrated its Silver Jubilee Annual Function at Talkatora Stadium with the theme 'VIRASAT', showcasing 25 years of excellence in education, culture, and innovation.

The event began with a ceremonial lamp lighting, followed by a warm welcome to the Chief Guest, Mr. Vikas Kalia, Regional Director of Education, whose presence added great significance to the celebration. The stadium came alive with a spectacular cultural showcase featuring classical, folk, and contemporary performances, creatively blended with modern technology to reflect India's timeless heritage.


A special Silver Jubilee Felicitation Ceremony honoured students who excelled in academics, co-curricular activities, sports, and social outreach, highlighting the school's sustained commitment to holistic development.


Speaking on the occasion, Mrs. Ritambhra Chauhan, Chairperson, said:

"These 25 years are a tribute to our collective vision and dedication. 'VIRASAT' reflects our belief in nurturing young minds who stay rooted in cultural values while embracing innovation and global perspectives."


The grand celebration stood as a vibrant convergence of tradition, talent, and technology brought to life through months of meticulous planning and the tireless efforts of the school management, faculty, students, and parents. The school reaffirmed its commitment to shaping learners who contribute meaningfully to the future.

Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live

Published at : 05 Dec 2025 08:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Titiksha Public School
