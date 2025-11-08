This New Vande Bharat Promises To Transform The Way South India Travels

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesThis New Vande Bharat Promises To Transform The Way South India Travels

Currently, intercity trains take over 11 hours to cover the 583-km Bengaluru-Ernakulam route. The new Vande Bharat Express will reduce this to 8 hours and 40 minutes.

By : ABP Live News, ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Nov 2025 05:27 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The newly launched Ernakulam-KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, one of the four trains flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, marks a major milestone for Southern Railway. It is the region’s first inter-state semi-high-speed premium train, connecting Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Covering key business and tourism hubs such as Thrissur, Palakkad, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode and Salem, this modern service offers faster, more comfortable and efficient travel for passengers. With improved travel time and onboard luxury, it’s set to transform connectivity across South India.

Southern Railway’s eight-coach Vande Bharat Express promises a significant boost to business, education, tourism and healthcare by linking three southern states. According to a PTI report, the train connects major cities before reaching Krishnarajapuram and KSR Bengaluru. Chair car fares are priced at ₹1,095, while executive class tickets cost ₹2,289. Officials say this new link will enhance regional trade and tourism opportunities.

Kerala Gets Its 3rd Vande Bharat

The Ernakulam-KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat becomes Kerala’s third semi-high-speed service. In a statement, Southern Railway said the KSR Bengaluru-Ernakulam route will ensure seamless travel between Bengaluru and Kerala’s commercial capital. The two existing services: Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram (via Kottayam) and Thiruvananthapuram-Mangaluru Central (via Alappuzha), already connect the northern and southern ends of the state.

Faster Travel Time & Premium Comfort

Currently, intercity trains take over 11 hours to cover the 583-km Bengaluru-Ernakulam route. The new Vande Bharat Express will reduce this to 8 hours and 40 minutes. Regular operations begin on 9 November 2025. The train departs Bengaluru at 5:10 am and reaches Ernakulam at 1:50 pm. The return service leaves Ernakulam at 2:20 pm and arrives in Bengaluru at 11 pm, operating six days a week, except Wednesdays.

Modern Features Onboard

Equipped with automatic doors, bio-vacuum toilets, Wi-Fi, GPS-based infotainment, reading lights and ergonomic seating, this premium train ensures a world-class experience. Southern Railway noted it provides the fastest connectivity on this high-demand corridor and is the first Vande Bharat to serve Palakkad, the “Gateway of Kerala.”

According to the Railway Ministry, more than 164 Vande Bharat trains are currently operating across India.

Published at : 08 Nov 2025 04:45 PM (IST)
Indian Railways Vande Bharat Kerala Karnataka 
