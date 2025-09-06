Delhi witnessed a shocking security lapse this week when two golden kalash (urns) and other valuables worth nearly Rs 1.5 crore were stolen from a Jain religious gathering inside the historic Red Fort. The audacious theft took place during the ongoing Daslakshan Mahaparv, a 10-day festival that draws thousands of devotees.

CCTV footage revealed the thief entering the venue disguised as a Jain priest. Carrying a bag, he quietly slipped away with the sacred items while the organisers were occupied preparing to welcome dignitaries. Police confirmed that the suspect has been identified and assured that an arrest is imminent.

According to the FIR, the stolen treasures included a golden jhari (urn) and a gold coconut weighing around 760 grams, along with a smaller 115-gram gold jhari studded with diamonds, emeralds, and rubies. These ornaments hold deep religious significance in Jain rituals, making the loss emotionally devastating for the community.

Check The Video

A gold and gemstone-studded kalash worth nearly Rs 1 crore was stolen during a Jain religious ceremony on September 2, in an event also attended by Lok Sabha Speaker #OmBirla as guest of honour.



The sacred vessel, made of 760g gold and embedded with 150g of diamonds, rubies and… pic.twitter.com/17eUC8YQnl — Harsh Trivedi (@harshtrivediii) September 6, 2025

The valuables belonged to businessman Sudhir Jain, who would bring them daily for the ceremonies. Speaking to reporters, he expressed anguish: “The thief took advantage of the crowd. The gems are just for decoration, but the kalash is tied to our sentiments. Its value cannot be measured in money.”

The theft came to light when ceremonial activities resumed, and the organisers discovered the missing items from the stage. Puneet Jain, a relative of Sudhir Jain, alleged that the same individual had attempted similar thefts at three temples in the past.

Adding to the gravity of the incident, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had attended the festival as a special guest just a day earlier. Despite the setback, the religious celebrations at the 15 August Park within Red Fort will continue until September 9.