Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesThane Woman Drugged With Sedative-Laced Cake, Gang-Raped By 2 YouTubers; 1 Held

Thane Woman Drugged With Sedative-Laced Cake, Gang-Raped By 2 YouTubers; 1 Held

The incident took place on 25 August last year. After repeated attempts to blackmail her, the woman finally lodged a complaint at the Thane Nagar Police Station on December 5.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Dec 2025 01:59 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A shocking incident has come to light in Thane. Information has emerged that a woman was gang-raped in the premises of the Thane Family Court.

The accused have been identified as Hiralal Kedar and Ravi Pawar. While Kedar has been arrested, Pawar is absconding. The incident took place on 25 August last year. After repeated attempts to blackmail her, the woman finally lodged a complaint at the Thane Nagar Police Station on December 5.

What Exactly Happened?

The two men allegedly gang-raped the woman inside a car. A case of gang rape has been registered at Thane Nagar Police Station.

The assault took place inside the premises of the Thane Family Court, where the woman was allegedly drugged with an intoxicating substance mixed in cake and then raped in a four-wheeler by Hiralal Kedar and Ravi Pawar.

Accused Are YouTube Journalists

The accused in the case are said to be YouTube journalists, and cases related to extortion are already registered against them. The survivor works at a massage centre and is married.

The assault occurred about a year and a half ago, but the woman was scared and did not tell anyone, not even her family. However, since last month, one of the accused allegedly started demanding sexual favours from her again. After this continued harassment, the woman finally filed a police complaint.

Published at : 07 Dec 2025 01:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Maharashtra Thane Thane News
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Goa Nightclub Fire: FIR Against Owner, Manager As Toll Rises To 25; CM Orders Magisterial Probe — Updates
Goa Nightclub Fire: FIR Against Owner, Manager As Toll Rises To 25; CM Orders Magisterial Probe
India
PM Modi To Lead Vande Mataram Debate In Lok Sabha Tomorrow
PM Modi To Lead Vande Mataram Debate In Lok Sabha Tomorrow
India
DGCA Issues Show Cause Notice To IndiGo CEO Over Flight Chaos, Seeks Reply In 24 Hours
DGCA Issues Show Cause Notice To IndiGo CEO Over Flight Chaos, Seeks Reply In 24 Hours
India
Pakistani Woman Appeals To PM Modi For Help As Husband Prepares For Second Marriage In Delhi
Pakistani Woman Appeals To PM Modi For Help As Husband Prepares For Second Marriage In Delhi
Advertisement

Videos

IndiGo Crisis: Indigo Flight Crisis Continues, Hundreds of Flights Cancelled, Passengers Stranded at Major Airports
Breaking: Goa Club Fire Claims 25 Lives, Raises Big Questions on Safety Audits
Himachal Tragedy: Mud-House Collapse at Wedding Injures 25 Women in Chamba
Goa Nightclub Fire: Manager Arrested, FIR Filed Against Owner After 25 Deaths
Breaking: Daylight Chaos in Haridwar as Two Groups Clash Near School
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion| India To Add Teeth To Its Nuclear Triad
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget