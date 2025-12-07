Thane Woman Drugged With Sedative-Laced Cake, Gang-Raped By 2 YouTubers; 1 Held

A shocking incident has come to light in Thane. Information has emerged that a woman was gang-raped in the premises of the Thane Family Court.

The accused have been identified as Hiralal Kedar and Ravi Pawar. While Kedar has been arrested, Pawar is absconding. The incident took place on 25 August last year. After repeated attempts to blackmail her, the woman finally lodged a complaint at the Thane Nagar Police Station on December 5.

What Exactly Happened?

The two men allegedly gang-raped the woman inside a car. A case of gang rape has been registered at Thane Nagar Police Station.

The assault took place inside the premises of the Thane Family Court, where the woman was allegedly drugged with an intoxicating substance mixed in cake and then raped in a four-wheeler by Hiralal Kedar and Ravi Pawar.

Accused Are YouTube Journalists

The accused in the case are said to be YouTube journalists, and cases related to extortion are already registered against them. The survivor works at a massage centre and is married.

The assault occurred about a year and a half ago, but the woman was scared and did not tell anyone, not even her family. However, since last month, one of the accused allegedly started demanding sexual favours from her again. After this continued harassment, the woman finally filed a police complaint.