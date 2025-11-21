Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Two Killed, Several Injured As Speeding Car Hits Vehicles On Wrong Side In Thane

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Nov 2025 10:44 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A horrific road accident on Thursday night claimed two lives in Ambarnath, located in Thane district near Mumbai. Several others were seriously injured after a speeding car, reportedly driving on the wrong side of the road, rammed into multiple two-wheelers on a bridge connecting the eastern and western parts of the town.

Initial police reports suggest that the crash was caused by reckless speeding and violation of traffic rules. The violent impact left two people dead on the spot, while the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent treatment.

The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed at the bridge. Police have seized the footage and are using it to identify the exact sequence of events.

Based on the video evidence and eyewitness accounts, officers tracked down the car driver and took him into custody. A case has been registered, and further legal action is underway.

Some of the injured remain in critical condition and are under close medical supervision at a local hospital.

Following the deadly crash, traffic authorities have stepped up enforcement against wrong-side driving and overspeeding in the area. Meanwhile, a detailed investigation into the cause of the accident continues.

Published at : 21 Nov 2025 10:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mumbai News Road Accident
