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HomeCitiesTension Erupts In Ghaziabad After Ambedkar Statue Vandalised; MLA Demands Accused's Encounter

Tension Erupts In Ghaziabad After Ambedkar Statue Vandalised; MLA Demands Accused's Encounter

Tension flared in Ghaziabad after an Ambedkar statue was vandalised, with a BJP MLA demanding NSA action and an “encounter” as police detained a suspect and launched a probe.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 20 Apr 2026 01:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Statue of B. R. Ambedkar vandalised in Indrapuri area.
  • Local MLA demands stringent action, NSA booking for accused.
  • Police detain one suspect, investigation is underway.
  • Tension persists as authorities appeal for calm.

Tension gripped the Indrapuri area under the Loni Border police station after unidentified individuals vandalised a statue of B. R. Ambedkar late at night. The incident triggered outrage among locals, who gathered at the site early in the morning.

Police rushed to the spot after receiving information, deploying a heavy force to prevent escalation and maintain law and order.

MLA Demands Strict Action

Local BJP MLA Nandkishore Gurjar reached the scene and condemned the act, stating that such an incident should not occur under the leadership of Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath.

He called for stringent action against those responsible, demanding that the accused be booked under the National Security Act (NSA) and that an “encounter” be carried out.

Gurjar also emphasised that Ambedkar “belongs to everyone” and not to any single community.

Police Detain Suspect, Probe Underway

According to officials, a suspect has been taken into custody and is being questioned. Senior police officers reached the site to assess the situation and assured residents that strict action would follow.

Authorities have appealed to the public to remain calm and not take the law into their own hands as the investigation progresses.

While police presence has been increased in the area, tension continues to prevail. Officials are closely monitoring the situation to prevent any untoward incident.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in the Indrapuri area?

Unidentified individuals vandalized a statue of B. R. Ambedkar late at night. This incident has caused tension and outrage among locals.

What action has been taken by the police?

Police have deployed heavy force, detained a suspect for questioning, and are investigating the incident. They have appealed for calm.

What was the reaction of the local MLA?

Local BJP MLA Nandkishore Gurjar condemned the act and called for stringent action, including booking the accused under the NSA.

Is the situation under control?

Police have increased their presence and are monitoring the situation closely. While tension prevails, authorities are working to prevent further incidents.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 20 Apr 2026 01:01 PM (IST)
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Ghaziabad News Ghaziabad
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