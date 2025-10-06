Tempo Traveller Overturns While Saving Woman Crossing Road In Karnataka: WATCH

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesTempo Traveller Overturns While Saving Woman Crossing Road In Karnataka: WATCH

A speeding tempo traveller overturned on Guruvayankere–Karkala Road, Karnataka, while avoiding a woman crossing. She escaped with minor bruises; passengers and driver were injured.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Oct 2025 12:44 PM (IST)
In a dramatic incident on October 4, a minibus overturned on the Guruvayankere–Karkala Road near Aladangadi in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district while trying to avoid hitting a woman crossing the road. Fortunately, the woman escaped with only minor bruises.

CCTV footage captures the tense moments leading up to the accident. The video shows the woman standing at the edge of the road, waiting for a gap to cross. After a bus passes, she dashes across without noticing a speeding tempo traveller approaching from the opposite direction.

In a split-second maneuver to avoid hitting her, the minibus swerved sharply, striking a divider and flipping over onto the other side of the road. The impact was strong enough to overturn the vehicle, but remarkably, all passengers survived.

The footage suggests that a bus parked on the roadside blocked the woman’s view, preventing her from seeing the approaching minibus. After the vehicle brushed past her, she fell to the ground, while bystanders rushed to her aid.

The minibus, traveling at high speed from Guruvayankere toward Aladangadi, left its driver and passengers injured in the crash. Emergency responders later confirmed that the woman sustained only minor injuries, while those inside the vehicle required medical attention.

Published at : 06 Oct 2025 12:44 PM (IST)
