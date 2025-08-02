Telangana Govt Forms Committee To Inspect Private IVF Clinics, Fertility Centres In State

In the wake of Hyderabad Police busting a baby selling racket which was running under the garb of IVF and surrogacy, the Telangana government on Saturday constituted a Committee to conduct inspections of all private IVF clinics and fertility centres in the state.

The Committee, to be supervised by the Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare Department, aims to ensure adherence to the legal, clinical, and ethical standards in reproductive medical service.

A Government Order said it has come to the notice of the government that certain In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) clinics and fertility centres in the state are operating in contravention of the provisions of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act 2021, the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021.

There are also concerns regarding violations of established ethical guidelines, absence of mandatory registration and lack of transparency in procedures involving gamete donation, embryo transfer and surrogacy arrangements, it said.

The government formed the Committee that should scrupulously follow the mandate to examine the functioning of private IVF clinics and fertility centres in light of violations of ART and Surrogacy Acts, the order said.

It will ascertain whether proper registration, patient consent, gamete sourcing and procedural documentation are being maintained as per statutory requirements.

The Committee shall analyse data on prior complaints, FIRs and past departmental actions taken against erring clinics, identify the number and status of affected victims, including oocyte/sperm donors, surrogate and recipient couples.

It shall also enquire into any potential role or inaction of public officials or regulatory authorities, like Medical Council in enabling violations, the order said.

The Committee shall prepare a detailed report and submit it with specific remarks to the government within 10 days, the order said adding the Committee may also call upon any official or expert to provide information or evidence relevant to the inquiry.

The Hyderabad Police on July 27 arrested eight persons, including the owner of a fertility clinic here, after busting a baby-selling racket.

The accused targeted vulnerable women, particularly those seeking abortions and lured them into continuing pregnancies in exchange for money, and the newborns were then passed off as children conceived through surrogacy, misleading clients into believing the babies were biologically theirs, police had said.

