Tejashwi Yadav Targets BJP Over Uttarakhand Leader’s Alleged Objectionable Comment

Patna, Jan 2 (IANS) After remaining largely inactive on social media following the Bihar Assembly elections, Leader of the Opposition in Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, on Friday, once again launched a sharp political attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Tejashwi, who had also left the Bihar Assembly's Winter session midway and travelled outside the state, resurfaced online with a strong reaction to a controversial statement made by a BJP leader from Uttarakhand.

Sharing a 39-second video of Uttarakhand BJP leader on X, Tejashwi alleged that the BJP's mindset towards women and Bihar is poisonous.

In a post on X, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader said, "BJP leaders are saying that after buying women's votes for Rs 10,000, they will now bring girls from Bihar for Rs 20–25,000. The BJP's mindset towards Bihar and women has always been this poisonous."

The video quickly sparked a political storm in Bihar, with both the ruling BJP and opposition RJD trading sharp barbs at each other.

RJD Spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav condemned the alleged remarks made by the Uttarakhand BJP leader, calling them deeply insulting to the women of Bihar.

"The BJP's portrayal of women as commodities is a matter of serious concern for every Bihari. Strongest possible action needed from the alleged leader," he said.

When asked about the issue, Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi did not respond and walked away smiling and without responding to the claims made by the RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

However, BJP Spokesperson Prabhakar Mishra criticised the statement of the Uttarakhand leader.

"The statement made by the husband of a Minister in the Uttarakhand government is shameful and a sign of mental bankruptcy. Women are not commodities. This statement is an insult not only to the women of Bihar but to every woman. Action will be taken against those responsible," Mishra said.

The controversy has once again intensified the political confrontation between the BJP and RJD, with women's dignity and political accountability becoming the focal points of the debate.

