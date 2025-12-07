Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesTeacher On SIR Duty In Ghaziabad Dies Of 'Brain Haemorrhage'; Principal Alleges 'Work Pressure'

Teacher On SIR Duty In Ghaziabad Dies Of 'Brain Haemorrhage'; Principal Alleges 'Work Pressure'

Lal Mohan Singh, employed at Modi Science and Commerce Inter College, reportedly succumbed to a brain haemorrhage on Friday night.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Dec 2025 10:41 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A 58-year-old biology teacher working as a booth level officer (BLO) for Uttar Pradesh's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Ghaziabad died at his home in Modinagar's Nehru Nagar area, district officials confirmed on Saturday.

Lal Mohan Singh, employed at Modi Science and Commerce Inter College, reportedly succumbed to a brain haemorrhage on Friday night. The district administration attributed the cause directly to this medical event.

College principal Satish Chand Agarwal shared a different perspective with reporters, noting Singh had felt unwell lately and faced "heavy pressure" from door-to-door verification tasks. "The administration had warned that the work must be completed at any cost. He was working under stress," he claimed.

Singh handled SIR duties in the Sahibabad Assembly constituency as part of the statewide electoral roll update launched in early November. Assistant Commissioner of Police Amit Saxena in Modinagar received word from the SDM, who is now probing administrative angles tied to the incident.

Uttar Pradesh has seen several suicides and deaths among BLOs and other officials linked to the SIR drive, with accusations of excessive workload, mounting stress, and harassment during the push to refresh voter lists.

The incident comes amid a surge in cases of suicide by BLOs over the past few weeks. Several teachers and government employees have died by suicide over the alleged pressure and excessive workload from senior officials.

In the latest case, 46-year-old BLO allegedly died by suicide at his home in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. In a video shot before taking the drastic step, the BLO blamed work pressure related to the ongoing SIR exercise. The man was overcome with grief and broke down in tears in the video as he expressed sadness that he was unable to complete his work despite putting in hard work.

The victim, Sarvesh Singh, was an assistant teacher at a school and was assigned BLO duty on October 7. A BLO works as a primary contact point for the public to fill election forms and upload details to the designated databases.

 

Published at : 07 Dec 2025 10:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ghaziabad SIR BLO
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
25 Killed In Massive Fire After Cylinder Blast At North Goa Nightclub
25 Killed In Massive Fire After Cylinder Blast At North Goa Nightclub
India
DGCA Issues Show Cause Notice To IndiGo CEO Over Flight Chaos, Seeks Reply In 24 Hours
DGCA Issues Show Cause Notice To IndiGo CEO Over Flight Chaos, Seeks Reply In 24 Hours
Cities
Delhi Continues To Breathe 'Very Poor' Air As Battle With Smog Continues; AQI At 304
Delhi Continues To Breathe 'Very Poor' Air As Battle With Smog Continues; AQI At 304
India
'It's A Shame That...': Tharoor Breaks Silence On Attending Putin Banquet Amid Congress' Criticism
'It's A Shame That...': Tharoor Breaks Silence On Attending Putin Banquet Amid Congress' Criticism
Advertisement

Videos

IndiGo Crisis: Passengers Stranded Nationwide as Anger Grows Over Massive Disruptions
IndiGo Crisis: Delhi Airport Issues Advisory, Urges Passengers to Check Flight Status
IndiGo Crisis Deepens: Massive Flight Cancellations Leave Passengers Stranded
Breaking: Uncle Allegedly Kills Nephew in Sangam Vihar After Minor Garbage Dispute
Breaking: Massive fire at Moradabad scrap warehouse; all rescued safely, blaze under control
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Vinay K Srivastava
Vinay K Srivastava
OPINION | India's New Momentum: How Renewable Energy And IT Are Powering The Nation's Future
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget