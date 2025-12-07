Teacher On SIR Duty In Ghaziabad Dies Of 'Brain Haemorrhage'; Principal Alleges 'Work Pressure'

A 58-year-old biology teacher working as a booth level officer (BLO) for Uttar Pradesh's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Ghaziabad died at his home in Modinagar's Nehru Nagar area, district officials confirmed on Saturday.

Lal Mohan Singh, employed at Modi Science and Commerce Inter College, reportedly succumbed to a brain haemorrhage on Friday night. The district administration attributed the cause directly to this medical event.

College principal Satish Chand Agarwal shared a different perspective with reporters, noting Singh had felt unwell lately and faced "heavy pressure" from door-to-door verification tasks. "The administration had warned that the work must be completed at any cost. He was working under stress," he claimed.

Singh handled SIR duties in the Sahibabad Assembly constituency as part of the statewide electoral roll update launched in early November. Assistant Commissioner of Police Amit Saxena in Modinagar received word from the SDM, who is now probing administrative angles tied to the incident.

Uttar Pradesh has seen several suicides and deaths among BLOs and other officials linked to the SIR drive, with accusations of excessive workload, mounting stress, and harassment during the push to refresh voter lists.

The incident comes amid a surge in cases of suicide by BLOs over the past few weeks. Several teachers and government employees have died by suicide over the alleged pressure and excessive workload from senior officials.

In the latest case, 46-year-old BLO allegedly died by suicide at his home in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. In a video shot before taking the drastic step, the BLO blamed work pressure related to the ongoing SIR exercise. The man was overcome with grief and broke down in tears in the video as he expressed sadness that he was unable to complete his work despite putting in hard work.

The victim, Sarvesh Singh, was an assistant teacher at a school and was assigned BLO duty on October 7. A BLO works as a primary contact point for the public to fill election forms and upload details to the designated databases.