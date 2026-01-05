Explorer
Mumbai's Tata Memorial Hospital Receives Bomb Threat Email, Search Ops Underway
Mumbai Police and the bomb squad responded, and a search operation is ongoing at the Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai.
The Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai received an email claiming a bomb at the premises on Monday morning. After receiving the bomb threat, Mumbai Police and the bomb squad rushed to the spot and initiated a search operation.
Authorities are investigating the sender and motive behind the email.
Mumbai, Maharashtra: A threatening email claiming a bomb at Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai was received this morning. Mumbai Police and the bomb squad responded, and a search operation is ongoing. Authorities are investigating the sender and motive behind the email pic.twitter.com/yxzHzphIFK— IANS (@ians_india) January 5, 2026
