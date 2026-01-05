Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Mumbai's Tata Memorial Hospital Receives Bomb Threat Email, Search Ops Underway

Mumbai's Tata Memorial Hospital Receives Bomb Threat Email, Search Ops Underway

Mumbai Police and the bomb squad responded, and a search operation is ongoing at the Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 05 Jan 2026 01:25 PM (IST)
The Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai received an email claiming a bomb at the premises on Monday morning. After receiving the bomb threat, Mumbai Police and the bomb squad rushed to the spot and initiated a search operation.

Authorities are investigating the sender and motive behind the email.

 

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 05 Jan 2026 01:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bomb Threat MUMBAI Tata Memorial Hospital
