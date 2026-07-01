TVK Faces 'Washing Machine' Jibes As Former AIADMK Leaders Join Party

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom TVK faces criticism for inducting several former AIADMK leaders.

Leaders with corruption allegations conflict with TVK's anti-corruption pledge.

Critics question clean politics, leading to

Concerns arise regarding electoral practices and grassroots worker recognition.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is facing growing criticism on social media over the induction of several former AIADMK leaders, with critics questioning whether the party is drifting away from its promise of clean and alternative politics.

The debate has intensified after reports that former AIADMK ministers C. Vijayabaskar and M.R. Vijayabaskar are preparing to join TVK following their resignations. Their expected induction comes after four AIADMK MLAs had already resigned from the Assembly and joined the party after the Tamil Nadu Assembly election.

The developments have prompted political observers and social media users to question whether TVK, led by Chief Minister Vijay, is compromising its anti-corruption plank by welcoming leaders who have faced public scrutiny and legal investigations.

From Strong Anti-Corruption Promises to Political Questions

During the Assembly election campaign, Vijay had strongly criticised both the DMK and AIADMK, accusing the Dravidian parties of fostering corruption. He had pledged that, if elected, his government would neither misuse public money nor spare those accused of doing so.

Against that backdrop, the possible induction of former AIADMK leaders has become a subject of debate. Critics have questioned how the party's current approach aligns with its earlier commitment to clean governance.

C. Vijayabaskar has faced questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the gutkha case, while M.R. Vijayabaskar is facing investigation in a case related to the alleged fraudulent acquisition of land worth ₹100 crore. Their expected entry into TVK has fuelled fresh political discussion.

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'TVK Washing Machine' Comparisons Gain Traction

The latest political developments have led to comparisons with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has often faced criticism from its opponents over allegations that leaders facing legal cases receive political rehabilitation after joining the party.

Against this backdrop, some social media users have begun referring to TVK as a "washing machine", questioning whether the party is offering political acceptance to leaders facing corruption-related allegations despite campaigning on the promise of clean politics.

Critics argue that voters who supported TVK as an alternative political force may now seek clarity on how the party reconciles its anti-corruption message with the induction of such leaders.

Questions Raised Over Electoral Practices

The discussion has also extended to electoral funding. According to the criticism highlighted in the debate, TVK won many constituencies in the previous Assembly election without allegedly distributing money to voters, a development that many supporters hailed as a victory for democratic politics.

However, critics have alleged that some of the leaders now expected to join TVK had spent as much as ₹3,000 per vote during previous elections. They have questioned whether such practices could continue if these leaders contest future bypolls on the party's ticket.

Political commentators argue that these concerns could influence public perception of TVK's commitment to transparent governance if left unaddressed.

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Concerns Over Recognition for Grassroots Workers

Another issue being raised is the future of long-time TVK workers who joined the party believing it would offer opportunities beyond the traditional Dravidian political structure.

Supporters argue that many young leaders and grassroots workers entered TVK expecting recognition based on organisational work rather than political pedigree. They now question whether leaders migrating from established parties could be given preference in candidate selection.

At the same time, some believe inducting experienced politicians with established public support could strengthen the party's organisational structure and improve its prospects in future local body elections. However, they argue that the leadership must also consider how such decisions could affect the confidence of those who viewed TVK as a corruption-free alternative.