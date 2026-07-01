C Vijayabaskar is a former Tamil Nadu minister and Viralimali MLA. He is officially joining the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Thursday.
Big Blow To AIADMK: Former Minister C Vijayabaskar To Join Vijay's TVK
Former AIADMK leader and Viralimali MLA C Vijayabaskar has announced his decision to join TVK on July 2, citing a new political beginning under Chief Minister Vijay's leadership.
- Former AIADMK minister C Vijayabaskar announced joining TVK Thursday.
- His move follows AIADMK's growing internal turmoil post elections.
- Vijayabaskar seeks new meaningful public life with TVK.
- Grand induction ceremony for Vijayabaskar scheduled July 2 Mahabalipuram.
Former Tamil Nadu minister and Viralimali MLA C Vijayabaskar has officially announced that he will join the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Thursday, marking a significant development in Tamil Nadu's rapidly evolving political landscape. His decision comes amid growing unrest within the AIADMK following the recent Assembly election results.
AIADMK Faces Growing Internal Turmoil
Tamil Nadu politics has witnessed a series of dramatic changes since the conclusion of the Assembly elections. The AIADMK's performance in the polls and its slide to the third position have triggered dissatisfaction among several leaders and legislators within the party.
The situation intensified after a group of MLAs, reportedly led by senior leaders S.P. Velumani and C.V. Shanmugam, extended support to TVK. Following those developments, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami removed several leaders from party posts, further escalating tensions within the organisation. Since then, a number of MLAs have resigned, reflecting the deepening divisions within the party.
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Vijayabaskar Parts Ways With AIADMK
C Vijayabaskar, one of the prominent leaders of the AIADMK and a former Health Minister, had remained politically influential in Viralimali despite the party's electoral setback. Known for maintaining a strong hold over his constituency, he recently resigned from his MLA post and also severed ties with the AIADMK, citing dissatisfaction with the party leadership.
His latest announcement confirms that he will formally join TVK, the party led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay.
Former Minister Explains Decision
In a statement, Vijayabaskar reflected on his long political career and public service record.
"Over the past 35 years, you are well aware of the public service and welfare activities I have carried out in the political arena. In particular, when I served as Tamil Nadu's Health Minister, you know well the dedicated work I undertook for the people during the COVID-19 pandemic, a crisis that shook the entire world."
He further said, "I am delighted to share with you that, as a new beginning of change that will make my public life journey for our land and the welfare of our people more meaningful, I will be joining the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, who has earned the overwhelming support of the people and is providing good governance. Through this move, I will continue my political journey with renewed enthusiasm."
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Grand Induction Event Planned At Mahabalipuram
Vijayabaskar also revealed details of his induction ceremony into TVK. According to his statement, the event will be held on Thursday, July 2, from 9 am at the Four Points by Sheraton hotel in Mahabalipuram.
Inviting media representatives to attend the programme, he wrote, "I am joining TVK tomorrow. A grand induction ceremony has been organised on Thursday, July 2, 2026, from 9 am at the Four Points by Sheraton hotel in Mahabalipuram. I warmly invite members of the media to attend the event in person, cover the proceedings, and extend your wishes and support. Come, let us meet. Thank you."
The move is being viewed as another major setback for the AIADMK and a significant boost for TVK as the party continues to attract leaders from rival political camps.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who is C Vijayabaskar and which party is he joining?
Why did C Vijayabaskar leave the AIADMK?
He cited dissatisfaction with the party leadership and resigned from his MLA post. He sought a new beginning for his public service journey within a different party.
Who leads the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)?
The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay. Vijayabaskar praised the Chief Minister's public support and good governance.
When and where will C Vijayabaskar's induction ceremony take place?
The induction ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, July 2, 2026, starting at 9 am. It will be held at the Four Points by Sheraton hotel in Mahabalipuram.