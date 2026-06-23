Tamil Nadu Gas Leak: Odisha CM Raises Compensation Of Rs 10 Lakh For Victims’ Families

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Odisha CM hiked ex-gratia to 10 lakhs for victims.

Six Odisha workers died from ammonia leak in Tamil Nadu.

All deceased, from Keonjhar, were Juang tribal community members.

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charna Majhi on Tuesday raised the ex-gratia amount for the families of workers from the state who lost their lives in the ammonia gas leak incident in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu, to Rs 10 lakh, officials said.

Six people from Odisha have died in the ammonia gas leak at a private seafood processing and export facility in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district on June 21, an official said.

The CMO, in a statement, said that Majhi expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families. Though he had on Monday announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh to the nearest kin of each deceased worker from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF), he raised the amount to Rs 10 lakh on Tuesday.

Speaking to PTI, Odisha's Labour Commissioner Indramani Tripathy said, "Another woman from Keonjhar district succumbed to illness early on Tuesday, taking Odisha's death toll in the TN gas tragedy to six".

Meanwhile, officials who are camping in Tamil Nadu said that the post-mortem of five women from the state has been completed, and their bodies will be airlifted to Odisha on Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning.

All six deceased women hailed from Keonjhar district and belonged to the Juang community, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG). They were working in a seafood processing factory at Thiruvallur in Tamil Nadu, officials said.

Over 20 others from the state are also undergoing treatment at different hospitals in Tamil Nadu.

Chief Secretary Anu Garg said, "The Odisha government has sent a team of officials, including a special secretary of the Labour department. I am in touch with the chief secretary of TN. All possible arrangements are being made for the treatment and bringing back the bodies."

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)