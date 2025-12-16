BJP's Annamalai Calls For Abolishing Hindu Department In Tamil Nadu Over Temple Row

Puducherry [India], December 16 (ANI): BJP leader K Annamalai on Tuesday called for abolishing the Department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) of Tamil Nadu, which is opposing the directive to light the lamp atop the Deepathoon on the stone pillar at Thirupparankundram hill.



Addressing a public meeting in Puducherry, Annamalai said the government department opposed the directive even though the Muslim community did not question the Madras High Court verdict.



The BJP leader said, "It's high time to abolish the Department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments of Tamil Nadu."



"It's surprising that after the verdict on December 1, no Muslim or locals questioned it. But the Temple Secretary appealed. That's why we ask Why is there a Department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments of Tamil Nadu?" he added.



He slammed the DMK government, calling them against the Hindu community.



"We are only supporting the spirit of the people. DMK very clearly is against the Hindu community and even the laws and norms of the land. That is why, unwantedly, they have provoked this issue. They have gone against the court judgment," he said.



Further, Annamalai questioned the MPs who signed a letter to move an impeachment motion against Justice GR Swaminathan. Taking a dig at the DMK, he said that the impeachment motion made the Karthigai Deepam row a national issue.



He said, "This is the first time in our memory, after 1947, 120 MPs have signed the petition because they did not like the judgment of a particular judge... GR Swaminathan is from a particular community. Why is the DMK bringing religion into this impeachment motion? This impeachment motion will fail at stage one. We are happy that the DMK has taken the Thiruparankundram issue to the national level because of their stupidity."



Over 100 INDIA bloc MPs from the Lok Sabha had submitted a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla regarding an impeachment motion against Justice Swaminathan, who ordered Subramaniya Swamy temple authorities to light a traditional lamp at a stone pillar near a dargah, atop a hillock in Tamil Nadu's Madurai.



Earlier today, members of the Narikuravar community staged a vibrant procession in Madurai, urging the Tamil Nadu government to implement the Madras High Court's directive to light the lamp atop the Deepathoon.



Dressed as deities and raising slogans, the community highlighted their cultural and religious demands. The protesters also urged the Tamil Nadu government to take immediate action to facilitate the lamp lighting at the hilltop. (ANI)

