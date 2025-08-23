Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Syrian Gang Busted In Gujarat For Raising Funds From Mosques In Gaza's Name, 1 Arrested

Ahmedabad Crime Branch has arrested one Syrian national Ali Meghat Al-Azhar, who was part of the gang. Three of his accomplices are absconding. They are suspected to have entered on tourist visas.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Aug 2025 06:29 PM (IST)
The Ahmedabad Crime Branch on Saturday busted a gang run by a Syrian national for raising funds from mosques in Gujarat in the name of Gaza victims. The gang extorted money posing as Gaza war victims to fund their lavish lifestyles.

Police have arrested one Syrian national Ali Meghat Al-Azhar, who is in India on a tourist visa. Three of his accomplices are absconding, news agency PTI reported. 

The crime branch said that the central and state government agencies are trying to identify the motive, highlighting how such activities pose a threat to the country's internal security, the report said.

"A member of a Syrian gang was detained for raising money from mosques in the name of Gaza victims. Three of his accomplices are absconding," the crime branch said in a release.

According to the police officials, the accused had travelled to India on tourist visas, but were found engaging in activities that violated the country's visa rules for tourists.

During interrogation, the arrested accused admitted that the gang was generating money to fund their extravagant lifestyle. The crime branch has started the process of blacklisting and deporting the arrested accused, PTI reported. 

A search is underway to nab the three remaining gang members who are on the run. Police are investigating the matter to ascertain the clear motive behind the crime. 

Published at : 23 Aug 2025 06:25 PM (IST)
