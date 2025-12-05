Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaPutin Assures 'Uninterrupted Shipment' Of Fuel, Announces Building India's Largest Nuclear Plant

Putin emphasised Russia's reliability as an energy supplier, promising to provide all necessary resources for India's energy sector development, including oil, gas, and coal.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Dec 2025 04:04 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said that the export of oil from his country to India will continue despite a tariff threat by the US, ensuring "uninterrupted shipments" of fuel to New Delhi. 

Jointly addressing the media after a closed-door meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Delhi's Hyderabad House, Putin said Russia will supply everything required for the development of India's energy sector. 

"Russia is a reliable supplier of oil, gas, coal, and everything that is required for the development of India's energy," said the Russian President. 

"We are ready to continue uninterrupted shipments of fuel for the fast-growing Indian economy," he added. 

Published at : 05 Dec 2025 03:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Russia Relations Putin In India Modi Putin Meeting
