The investigation into self-styled ‘godman’ Chaitanyananda Saraswati has taken a disturbing turn with the emergence of a leaked WhatsApp chat that allegedly links him to a “Dubai sheikh.”

According to a Hindustan Times report, the conversation, purportedly between Saraswati and a female student, shows him enquiring about a possible sex partner for a “Dubai sheikh.” While the context of the reference remains unclear, police believe the exchange could offer critical insights into the spiritual leader’s alleged predatory conduct.

The leak surfaced just hours after investigators escorted Saraswati and his women aides back to his institution in Delhi for a reconstruction of events tied to multiple molestation complaints. The on-site probe was aimed at piecing together the sequence of alleged crimes and collecting additional evidence, ANI reported.

Widening Investigation

The case against Saraswati, which has dominated national headlines, involves grave allegations of sexual harassment and molestation of several female students. Police say he has so far attempted to mislead investigators and resisted cooperation during questioning.

As part of the ongoing probe, authorities uncovered disturbing evidence: Saraswati had allegedly used a mobile app to secretly monitor students through CCTV cameras, taken covert photographs of women and staff, and engaged in lewd online chats.

Involvement of Female Aides

The self-styled godman’s three closest aides, sisters who served as the institute’s Dean and wardens, are also under scrutiny. Investigators claim they played a role in threatening victims and pressuring them to delete incriminating messages.

Saraswati, who was arrested in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday after evading police for several days, was remanded to five-day custody on Wednesday. He is now being confronted with his aides during interrogation.

A senior police officer confirmed that the seizure of his mobile phone revealed a troubling pattern of behaviour, including images with female flight attendants, screenshots of women’s display pictures, and multiple secret photos of students and staff.

The Delhi Police have so far remained tight-lipped about their findings, but with every new revelation, the investigation appears to expose deeper layers of exploitation and manipulation at the religious institution.