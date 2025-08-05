Suvendu Adhikari's Convoy Attacked In Cooch Behar | WATCH

The convoy of Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal, while he was en route to the Superintendent of Police Office in Cooch Behar.

#WATCH | Cooch Behar, West Bengal: The convoy of West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari was allegedly attacked in Cooch Behar, while he was on his way to the Superintendent of Police Office. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/586iocZFHn — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2025

The windshied of the police car was thrashed.