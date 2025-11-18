Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Suspected Intruder Detained Near India-Pakistan Border, Jaisalmer On Alert

Suspected Intruder Detained Near India-Pakistan Border, Jaisalmer On Alert

The man has been identified as 21-year-old Pankaj, son of Sompal Kashyap, a resident of Rihadi village under Jayantipur police station in Shahjahanpur district, Uttar Pradesh.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 10:22 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Tension gripped Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district after the Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended a suspicious youth near the India-Pakistan international border. The individual, identified as a resident of Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, has been handed over to the 
police for questioning. Security agencies are also interrogating him as the border remains on high alert.

BSF personnel spotted the youth moving suspiciously while they were patrolling the area. After his detention, security along the border was further tightened to determine how he managed to reach such a highly restricted zone, where civilian access is strictly prohibited.

Man Detained After BSF Saw Unusual Movement

According to information, troops of the BSF’s 38th Battalion apprehended the youth near the 192 RD point on Monday after noticing unusual movement. He has been identified as 21-year-old Pankaj, son of Sompal Kashyap, a resident of Rihadi village under Jayantipur police station in Shahjahanpur district, Uttar Pradesh.

He was taken into custody for suspicious activity in the border belt and later handed over to the local police. The police are now verifying his background and the purpose of his presence in the sensitive area.

Heightened Security On India-Pak Border

The India-Pakistan border has been under heightened security in recent days. Every outsider is being thoroughly checked and questioned. Security agencies are now investigating how the young man managed to reach the restricted border area and whether he had any ulterior motive.

His mobile phone, movement trail, and activities are being closely examined, while intelligence agencies are conducting detailed background checks.

Following the recent Delhi blast, security along the international border had already been intensified. The entry of a suspicious individual despite these measures has raised serious questions. Given Jaisalmer’s proximity to the Pakistan border and its strategic sensitivity, an investigation has also been initiated into possible lapses in vigilance.

Published at : 18 Nov 2025 10:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Pakistan Border India-Pakistan Border
Read more
