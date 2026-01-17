Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesSurat Man Arrested For Filming Video Of Wife's Self-Immolation Instead Of Saving Her

Surat Man Arrested For Filming Video Of Wife's Self-Immolation Instead Of Saving Her

Pratimadevi died after self-immolation following a family dispute. Her husband, Ranjit Saha, allegedly filmed the incident instead of helping her.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Jan 2026 02:44 PM (IST)

A shocking incident has come to light in Gujarat’s Surat, where a 31-year-old woman allegedly died after setting herself on fire at her home following a family dispute. Police said the woman’s husband, instead of attempting to rescue her, recorded the incident on his mobile phone. The accused husband, Ranjit Saha (33), has been arrested on charges of cruelty and abetment of suicide.

Police said the woman, identified as Pratimadevi, attempted self-immolation on January 4 and succumbed to her injuries during treatment on January 12. At the time of the incident, her husband was present at the house and allegedly chose to film the incident rather than help her.

Case Registered Under BNS, Probe Underway

Police Inspector S.C. Gohil told PTI-Bhasha that a case was registered against Saha on January 14 at Ichhapur police station under Sections 85 (cruelty by husband or relatives) and 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Gohil said that in a statement given to police on January 11, a day before her death, Pratimadevi stated that she had attempted to set herself on fire. However, her brother suspected the husband’s involvement and informed the police.

Video Found On Accused’s Phone

During the investigation, police recovered a video clip from Saha’s mobile phone. “The video clearly shows that he was recording the incident instead of trying to save his wife,” Inspector Gohil said.

Police added that the couple originally hailed from Bihar and that a dispute had broken out between them over a minor issue related to their children. During the argument, Saha allegedly told his wife to pour oil on herself and set herself ablaze.

According to preliminary investigation, Pratimadevi poured diesel kept in the house over herself and set herself on fire. Police said Saha recorded the incident allegedly to prove his innocence and to avoid blame for his wife’s death.

Police said Saha and Pratimadevi had eloped and entered into a love marriage, registering their marriage in court in 2013. The couple had been living in Surat for the past three years with their two sons and one daughter.

Officials said the incident highlights serious concerns related to domestic violence and cruelty against women.

ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Published at : 17 Jan 2026 02:44 PM (IST)
