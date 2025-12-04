Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesSC To Bengal Govt On SIR Preparations: 'Provide More Staff To EC If Required'

SC To Bengal Govt On SIR Preparations: 'Provide More Staff To EC If Required'

The hearing and verification phase, originally scheduled from December 9 to January 31, 2026, will now run from December 16 to February 7, 2026.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Dec 2025 06:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has directed the state to provide additional staff to the Election Commission if required, citing the pressure faced by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) during the Special Revision of Voter Lists (SIR). The court said, “The state should provide more employees to the Election Commission for SIR, if required. If more employees come to the service of the commission, the workload will reduce.”

The court further noted that officials should consider requests from those facing difficulties in working on SIR due to personal reasons. “If anyone wants any special relaxation, he or she can go to court,” the Supreme Court said while hearing an application from a Tamil Nadu political party.

Election Commission Extends SIR Deadlines

The Election Commission has extended the SIR deadlines in 12 states and union territories, including West Bengal. Enumeration forms can now be collected till December 11, while the draft voter list will be published on December 16 instead of December 9.

The extension has been welcomed by BLOs and the Voter Union Manch. However, members of the BLO Adhikar Raksha Committee continue their agitation, demanding more support and immediate relief.

Revised Timeline for Voter List Publication

The Special Revision of Voter Lists, announced on October 27 for 12 states and UTs including West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Kerala, initially required house-to-house enumeration by BLOs from November 4 to December 4.

The new notification extends this period from December 16 to January 15, 2026. The hearing and verification phase, originally scheduled from December 9 to January 31, 2026, will now run from December 16 to February 7, 2026. The final voter list will be published on February 14 instead of February 7.

Focus on Accuracy and Ghost Voter Elimination

The Election Commission has emphasised counting dead, fake, or missing voters and those who have moved. BLOs will hold meetings to verify the data and submit signed copies to the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), while retaining one copy themselves.

“BLOs will hold a meeting among themselves to get a count of all these voters. After taking the count, the BLO and BLA will sign it. They will have to sign two copies and submit one copy to the EROs, while keeping the other copy,” sources said. The commission considers this step crucial to eliminate ghost voters and ensure accurate voter records.

Also read
Published at : 04 Dec 2025 06:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Election Commission SUpreme COurt SIR West Bengal Govt
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Sources: PM Modi To Receive President Putin At Delhi Airport
Sources: PM Modi To Receive President Putin At Delhi Airport
World
Inside Vladimir Putin’s Security: How The Russian President Is Shielded On Foreign Tours
Inside Vladimir Putin’s Security: How The Russian President Is Shielded On Foreign Tours
India
IndiGo Flight Disruptions Spark Airport Chaos As New Crew Rules Trigger Delays, Cancellations
IndiGo Flight Disruptions Spark Airport Chaos As New Crew Rules Trigger Delays, Cancellations
India
Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil Expelled From Congress After Court Rejects Bail In Sexual Abuse Case
Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil Expelled From Congress After Court Rejects Bail In Sexual Abuse Case
Advertisement

Videos

Russia-India Relations: India’s S-400 Power Back in Spotlight as Putin’s Visit Pushes Key Defence Talks
Russia-India Ties: Putin-Modi Talks Draw Sharp Attention From Washington
West Bengal: TMC MLA Humayun Kabir’s Mosque Plan Sparks Clash With Bengal Governor Ahead of 6 Dec Event
Big Breaking: EC Flags Irregularities as 7,800 Bengal Booths Show Unusual Voter-List Patterns
Russia-India Relations: India-Russia to sign 25 Defence Deals, S-400 & -500 To Boost Strategic Deterrence
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India And BNP Bonhomie: More Than Meets The Eye
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget