HomeCitiesSujit Bose Faces ED Action In Kolkata Amid Civic Recruitment Scam Probe

Sujit Bose Faces ED Action In Kolkata Amid Civic Recruitment Scam Probe

ED raids six Kolkata locations, including minister Sujit Bose’s property, in a probe into alleged irregularities in a civic recruitment scam.

By : PTI | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 02:14 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kolkata, Oct 10 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted search operations at six locations in Kolkata, including a property belonging to West Bengal minister Sujit Bose, in connection with its probe into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of a civic organisation, a senior official said.

The ED teams raided the minister's residence-cum-office in Salt Lake, and the houses of former officials of the South Dum Dum Municipality, he said.

"Today's raids are aimed at collecting documents linked to corruption. The office of the minister was not originally on our list," the ED official told PTI.

The central agency had earlier conducted a raid at Bose's residence and questioned him for over 12 hours in connection with the same case in January 2024. PTI SCH BDC

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 10 Oct 2025 02:14 PM (IST)
ED Raids Civic Body Recruitment Bengal Minister ED Investigation Jobs Scam
Embed widget