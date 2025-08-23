Stone-Pelting At Football Event Sparks Violent Clash In Maharashtra's Kolhapur, 10 Injured

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesStone-Pelting At Football Event Sparks Violent Clash In Maharashtra's Kolhapur, 10 Injured

A football club event in Kolhapur’s Siddharthnagar turned violent as two groups clashed, leaving 10 injured. Stone-pelting, arson and vandalism erupted before police restored peace.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Aug 2025 01:51 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kolhapur, Maharashtra, was gripped by tension late Friday night after a violent clash broke out between two groups in the Siddharthnagar area. What began as a minor disagreement quickly spiraled into chaos, with heavy stone-pelting, arson, and vandalism leaving at least 10 people injured and several vehicles damaged.

According to officials, the confrontation erupted during a programme organized to mark 31 years of the Rajebagswar Football Club. Flex banners, posters, and sound systems set up for the event reportedly angered local residents, who complained of inconvenience. The objections soon escalated into heated arguments, eventually sparking full-scale violence.

By around 10 pm, both groups were hurling stones at each other in large numbers. The situation turned dangerous as two cars were set ablaze, while nearly eight to nine other vehicles—including parked cars and auto-rickshaws, were vandalised. Eyewitnesses described scenes of destruction, with shattered glass, debris scattered across the road, and damaged parking areas bearing the brunt of the unrest.

Police rushed to the spot and deployed over 200 personnel to bring the situation under control. After several tense hours, authorities managed to restore order in the area.

Speaking on the incident, Kolhapur Superintendent of Police Yogesh Kumar Gupta said the violence was triggered by a “misunderstanding between two communities near CPR Hospital.” He added, “The situation is now peaceful. Senior leaders of both communities have also appealed for calm. I urge everyone not to fall for rumours or spread misinformation.”

While no arrests have been made so far, officials confirmed that an investigation is underway to identify those responsible. Community leaders have also urged residents to maintain peace and cooperate with authorities to prevent further unrest.

The clash has left Siddharthnagar shaken, with many residents expressing concern over how a disagreement spiraled into large-scale violence. For now, police presence in the area remains heavy as efforts continue to maintain law and order.

Published at : 23 Aug 2025 01:51 PM (IST)
Embed widget