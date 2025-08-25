Multiple carriers warned of flight disruptions in Delhi as heavy rain pummelled the national capital on Monday morning. Airlines issued advisories to flyers, urging them to leave their homes early to avoid delays due to traffic congestion.

Requesting passengers to keep a check on their flight status, SpiceJet said: "Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected."

Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status.

Air India said: "Rain may impact flight operations to and from Delhi today.

Rain may impact flight operations to and from Delhi today.



Please check your flight status before heading to the airport and allow extra time for your journey to the airport.

Warning of heavy congestion on roads, IndiGo asked its customers to keep checking their flight status. The airline assured that its teams are working to keep things on track. "Due to today's downpour, several roads across Delhi are currently blocked or experiencing slow movement. Please allow extra time, take an alternate route if possible, and check your flight status on our website or app before leaving for the airport," IndiGo said in an X post.

🚧⛈️Heads-up, #Delhi travellers!



Due to today’s downpour, several roads across Delhi are currently blocked or experiencing slow movement.



Please allow extra time, take an alternate route if possible, and check your flight status on our website or app before leaving for the airport.

A similar advisory on congestion due to heavy rain was also issued by Air Akasa. "To ensure a seamless travel experience, we request you to plan for additional travel time to reach the airport well in time for your flight," the airline posted on X.

Heavy Rain Pounds Delhi, Yamuna Near Danger Mark

New Delhi witnessed continuous rainfall from early Monday (August 25), disrupting daily routines across several parts of the city. The downpour is expected to slow traffic as the day progresses. Many office-goers and schoolchildren left earlier than usual.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had already forecast light to moderate rain and issued a yellow alert for the day. On Sunday (August 24), showers triggered waterlogging and traffic jams in key areas, including ITO, Lajpat Nagar, and Connaught Place. PTI reported rainfall in Preet Vihar, Rajiv Chowk, Jaffarpur, India Gate, and Akshardham, while Nehru Stadium, Defence Colony, and Kalkaji also recorded heavy showers.

Due to the heavy showers in Delhi and other parts of north India, the Yamuna water level has also risen. This has put the residents of Yamuna Bazar and other parts of the Yamuna floodplains at risk.

VIDEO | Delhi: Amid intermittent rain in the National Capital and adjoining areas, the Yamuna river has risen and is currently flowing near the danger level.



Visuals from Old Iron Bridge.



Visuals from Old Iron Bridge.

According to IMD, Delhi received 36 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. The maximum temperature stood at 32.6°C, slightly below average, while the minimum dipped to 23.4°C, three degrees lower than normal. Relative humidity reached 100 per cent at 5:30 pm. For Monday, the maximum temperature is expected to be around 31°C, with a minimum of 22°C. More rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, is likely in the coming hours.

The yellow alert urges residents to remain cautious and prepared for changing weather conditions.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) improved due to the continuous showers for the past few days. The capital recorded an AQI of 61 at 8:30 AM on Monday, placing it in the 'satisfactory' category.