Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesFlight Disruptions Likely As Heavy Rain Batters Delhi, Airlines Issue Advisory; Capital On Yellow Alert

Flight Disruptions Likely As Heavy Rain Batters Delhi, Airlines Issue Advisory; Capital On Yellow Alert

Heavy rain in Delhi could cause flight disruptions, airlines like SpiceJet, Air India, IndiGo, and Air Akasa warned. They advised passengers to leave their homes early and check flight status.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Aug 2025 09:19 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Multiple carriers warned of flight disruptions in Delhi as heavy rain pummelled the national capital on Monday morning. Airlines issued advisories to flyers, urging them to leave their homes early to avoid delays due to traffic congestion. 

Requesting passengers to keep a check on their flight status, SpiceJet said: "Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected."

Air India said: "Rain may impact flight operations to and from Delhi today.

Warning of heavy congestion on roads, IndiGo asked its customers to keep checking their flight status. The airline assured that its teams are working to keep things on track. "Due to today's downpour, several roads across Delhi are currently blocked or experiencing slow movement. Please allow extra time, take an alternate route if possible, and check your flight status on our website or app before leaving for the airport," IndiGo said in an X post.

A similar advisory on congestion due to heavy rain was also issued by Air Akasa. "To ensure a seamless travel experience, we request you to plan for additional travel time to reach the airport well in time for your flight," the airline posted on X.

Heavy Rain Pounds Delhi, Yamuna Near Danger Mark 

New Delhi witnessed continuous rainfall from early Monday (August 25), disrupting daily routines across several parts of the city. The downpour is expected to slow traffic as the day progresses. Many office-goers and schoolchildren left earlier than usual.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had already forecast light to moderate rain and issued a yellow alert for the day. On Sunday (August 24), showers triggered waterlogging and traffic jams in key areas, including ITO, Lajpat Nagar, and Connaught Place. PTI reported rainfall in Preet Vihar, Rajiv Chowk, Jaffarpur, India Gate, and Akshardham, while Nehru Stadium, Defence Colony, and Kalkaji also recorded heavy showers.

Due to the heavy showers in Delhi and other parts of north India, the Yamuna water level has also risen. This has put the residents of Yamuna Bazar and other parts of the Yamuna floodplains at risk.

According to IMD, Delhi received 36 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. The maximum temperature stood at 32.6°C, slightly below average, while the minimum dipped to 23.4°C, three degrees lower than normal. Relative humidity reached 100 per cent at 5:30 pm. For Monday, the maximum temperature is expected to be around 31°C, with a minimum of 22°C. More rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, is likely in the coming hours.

The yellow alert urges residents to remain cautious and prepared for changing weather conditions.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) improved due to the continuous showers for the past few days. The capital recorded an AQI of 61 at 8:30 AM on Monday, placing it in the 'satisfactory' category.

Published at : 25 Aug 2025 09:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Rain Delhi Weather Delhi Rains Delhi Monsoon Delhi Flights Rain In Delhi
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Noida Dowry Death: After Her Husband And Mother-In-Law, Nikki's Brother-In-Law Arrested
Noida Dowry Death: After Her Husband And Mother-In-Law, Nikki's Brother-In-Law Arrested
World
Trump Put Secondary Tariffs On India To Force Russia To Stop Bombing Ukraine: Vance
'Trump Put Secondary Tariffs On India To Stop Russia...': JD Vance
Cities
Delhi Metro Hikes Fares From Today, Check New Ticket Prices
Delhi Metro Hikes Fares From Today, Check New Ticket Prices
Cities
Hyderabad Horror: Man Kills Pregnant Wife, Dumps Dismembered Body Parts In River
Hyderabad Horror: Man Kills Pregnant Wife, Dumps Dismembered Body Parts In River
Advertisement

Videos

Heavy Rains in Rajasthan: NDRF Tractor Overturns During Rescue in Sawai Madhopur | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Tiger Spotted Roaming Freely on Road in Narmadapuram, Panic Among Locals | ABP NEWS
India in Shock: Crime, Negligence, and Viral Stunts Spark National Outrage | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Arrogance of Power? Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary Rejects Voters Over Road Demands
Janhit: CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s Family Faces Social Media Trolls Despite Proven Merit | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Between Suspicion and Necessity: India-China’s Fragile Rapprochement | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget