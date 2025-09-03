Winter In Monsoon! Snow Blankets Himachal Pradesh's Kaza, Pics Surface

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesWinter In Monsoon! Snow Blankets Himachal Pradesh's Kaza, Pics Surface

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 11:50 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district witnessed fresh snowfall in its Kaza subdivision, covering the entire region in a white blanket. The sudden spell of snow has led to a sharp dip in temperatures, forcing residents to brace for the chill.

The snowfall, which began late Sunday night and continued into Monday morning, left the valleys and mountain slopes coated in snow.

Unusual Snowfall In September

Locals noted that such early September snowfall is unusual, as the season typically begins in October or November.

The picturesque sight has revived tourist activity in Kaza, with visitors thronging Buddhist monasteries such as Key Gompa and other nearby attractions now covered in snow. Tourists were seen strolling in the early morning, capturing photographs and enjoying the wintry charm.

Hoteliers and local businesses have also welcomed the renewed rush. However, the biting cold has prompted people to pull out warm clothing, with mornings and evenings turning particularly chilly. Authorities have advised residents and tourists to remain cautious while travelling and to check updated weather advisories before venturing out.

The rare early snowfall has transformed Kaza into a breathtaking spectacle, while the cold has brought discomfort, the snow-clad mountains have left both locals and visitors mesmerised.

Published at : 03 Sep 2025 11:50 AM (IST)
Lahaul & Spiti Zanskar Kaza Snowfall
