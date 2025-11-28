Six Of Family Killed In Head-On Collision Between Car, Truck On Ganga Expressway In UP

A wave of panic swept through Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district on Thursday night when six members of the same family were killed in a head-on collision between a car and a pickup truck on the under-construction Ganga Expressway in the Hayatnagar police station area of Rasoolpur Dhatra. After receiving information, police reached the spot, began rescue operations, sent the injured for treatment, and shifted the bodies to the mortuary.

The cause of the accident is said to be overspeeding. According to initial reports, both vehicles ended up in the same lane, crashing head-on. The crash has raised questions about the safety measures being taken to prevent accidents on the expressway.

Family Visited Village For Naming Ceremony

According to information, Rohit, a resident of Behjoi, had moved to Amroha a few years ago, where he runs a jewellery shop. He had come with his family to his native village, Bisaru, to attend the naming ceremony of his younger brother David’s daughter.

After the event, they were returning to Amroha. When their car reached the Ganga Expressway, it collided with a vegetable-laden pickup coming from the opposite direction. The impact was so severe that the front portion of the car became embedded in the pickup. Police used a crane to separate the two vehicles.

Rohit’s wife Renu, son Bhaskar, daughter Riya, sister Devvati, sister-in-law Geeta and nephew Kapil died in the accident. Rohit and his elder son Jay remain in critical condition. The pickup driver and cleaner were also seriously injured and have been admitted to the hospital.

ASP North Kuldeep Singh, who arrived at the spot, said a collision took place between a car and a Bolero-type vehicle in the Hayatnagar area. Both vehicles were reportedly travelling in the same lane. Around four to five fatalities are suspected, and two injured persons have been sent to the hospital. An investigation into the accident has been initiated.