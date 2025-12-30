Six Hospitalised After Crowd Surge At Kerala Music Fest

Kasaragod (Kerala): At least six people suffered suffocation following a heavy rush at a beach music festival in Bekal in this district on the night of December 29, police said on Tuesday.

The situation was brought under control through timely intervention, and no one sustained any injuries, they said.

Dismissing media reports claiming that several people were injured, the police said they were incorrect.

The police urged public not to believe rumours or create panic over the incident, assuring that the situation was fully under control.

All those taken to the hospital following the incident were discharged immediately.

The police issued the clarification as a section of media reported that several people got injured and hospitalised following a heavy rush at the music show of rapper Vedan held at the beach last night.

