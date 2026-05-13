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HomeCitiesSix Arrested After Man Beaten, Paraded In Bhopal Over ‘Love Jihad’ Allegations

Six Arrested After Man Beaten, Paraded In Bhopal Over ‘Love Jihad’ Allegations

Six people have been arrested after a minority man was assaulted and paraded in Bhopal over alleged ‘Love Jihad’ claims.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 May 2026 10:54 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Man beaten, paraded after alleged 'Love Jihad' accusation.
  • Right-wing outfit storms hotel, assaults couple publicly.
  • Six arrested for assault, outraging religious sentiments.

Police have arrested six people in connection with an assault in Bhopal where a man from a minority community was allegedly beaten, humiliated and paraded on the streets after being accused of ‘Love Jihad’. The incident, which took place in the Gautam Nagar area on May 10, sparked outrage after videos of the assault surfaced online. Members of a right-wing outfit allegedly stormed a hotel room where the man was found with a woman from another community before attacking him publicly. The case has triggered protests, political reactions and demands for stringent legal action against those involved.

Hotel Assault

According to police, the accused allegedly barged into a hotel room in Gautam Nagar and assaulted the man after finding him with the woman. Viral videos showed the victim being beaten, smeared with cow dung and ink, and forced to walk through the streets while surrounded by members of the group.

Police later registered a case against unidentified persons under provisions related to deliberate acts intended to outrage religious sentiments. Officials said multiple complaints were received, including one from a local cleric.

Authorities confirmed that six accused persons have now been arrested in connection with the incident, while further investigation is continuing.

Also Read: Himanta Government Approves Uniform Civil Code in First Cabinet Meeting, Implementations Soon

Protests Erupt

The assault triggered anger within sections of the Muslim community, with protesters gathering outside the office of the Police Commissioner in Bhopal. Demonstrators demanded immediate arrests and strict punishment for those involved, briefly disrupting traffic in the area.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen also reacted strongly to the incident and demanded that the accused be booked under the National Security Act. The party described the assault as extremely serious and called for accountability from local authorities.

Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar met religious leaders after the protests and assured that all accused would be identified and arrested.

He also said action would be taken against police personnel if negligence was found in handling the sensitive matter.

Also Read: Karnataka Allows Hijab, Turban And Religious Symbols In Schools, Revokes 2022 Order

Before You Go

Breaking: Central Board of Secondary Education Class 12 Results Declared

Input By : PTI

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 13 May 2026 10:54 PM (IST)
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Bhopal Love Jihad Bhopal
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