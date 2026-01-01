Shiv Sena Candidate Swallows Rival's Election Form Ahead Of Pune Civic Polls

A Shiv Sena candidate has been booked after allegedly tearing and swallowing the official AB forms belonging to a rival nominee from the same party ahead of the Pune civic body elections, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred at the Dhankawadi Sahakarnagar ward office on Wednesday, following which a case was registered against Shiv Sena contestant Uddhav Kamble (34) at the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.

AB Forms Issued To 2 Candidates

According to police, the party’s AB forms had been issued to two candidates for Ward No. 34, triggering a heated dispute between Kamble and fellow Shiv Sena aspirant Machhindra Dhawale. During the argument, Kamble allegedly grabbed Dhawale’s AB forms, tore them up and swallowed the pieces.

“A case has been registered for obstructing a public servant while he was discharging official duties during the election process. Further investigation is underway,” a senior police officer said.

What Are AB Forms?

Forms A and B are mandatory documents through which a political party officially declares its authorised candidate for an election.

Elections to municipal corporations are scheduled to be held on January 15 in Pune and 28 other cities and towns across the state.