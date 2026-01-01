Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesShiv Sena Candidate Swallows Rival's Election Form Ahead Of Pune Civic Polls

Shiv Sena Candidate Swallows Rival's Election Form Ahead Of Pune Civic Polls

Forms A and B are mandatory documents through which a political party officially declares its authorised candidate for an election.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 01 Jan 2026 09:34 AM (IST)

A Shiv Sena candidate has been booked after allegedly tearing and swallowing the official AB forms belonging to a rival nominee from the same party ahead of the Pune civic body elections, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred at the Dhankawadi Sahakarnagar ward office on Wednesday, following which a case was registered against Shiv Sena contestant Uddhav Kamble (34) at the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.

AB Forms Issued To 2 Candidates

According to police, the party’s AB forms had been issued to two candidates for Ward No. 34, triggering a heated dispute between Kamble and fellow Shiv Sena aspirant Machhindra Dhawale. During the argument, Kamble allegedly grabbed Dhawale’s AB forms, tore them up and swallowed the pieces.

“A case has been registered for obstructing a public servant while he was discharging official duties during the election process. Further investigation is underway,” a senior police officer said.

What Are AB Forms?

Forms A and B are mandatory documents through which a political party officially declares its authorised candidate for an election.

Elections to municipal corporations are scheduled to be held on January 15 in Pune and 28 other cities and towns across the state.

Related Video

Breaking News: Delivery Crisis Today, Zomato, Swiggy, and Other Platforms Face Worker Strike

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 01 Jan 2026 09:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
SHiv Sena Pune Civic Polls Uddhav Kamble
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Pakistan Issues Veiled Threat To India On New Year; Army Chief Warns Of ‘Decisive Response’
Pakistan Issues Veiled Threat To India On New Year; Army Chief Warns Of ‘Decisive Response’
India
PM Modi Extends New Year 2026 Greetings; Prays For Peace, Health And Prosperity
PM Modi Extends New Year 2026 Greetings; Prays For Peace, Health And Prosperity
World
Fireworks, Faith & Festivities: India & The World Step Into New Year 2026 With Hope
Fireworks, Faith & Festivities: India & The World Step Into New Year 2026 With Hope
India
India Welcomes The New Year With Nationwide Celebrations
India Welcomes The New Year With Nationwide Celebrations
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Delivery Crisis Today, Zomato, Swiggy, and Other Platforms Face Worker Strike
SIR Controversy: TMC Meets Election Commission, Alleges Flaws in West Bengal Voter Revision
Indore Contaminated Water Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to Seven After Contaminated Water Crisis in Cleanest City
New Year Rush: Massive Crowds at Ayodhya, Mathura, Haridwar as Devotees Flock for Darshan
Political Update: BJP Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Threatening Home Minister Amit Shah
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
India's Reform Renaissance: How 2025 Marked The Final Break From The Control-State Mindset
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget