Hindu Group Intensifies Protest Against Shimla Mosque, Hold ‘Shastra Puja’ on Day 10

A dispute over a mosque declared illegal by a court in Sanjauli has once again flared up. Members of the Hindu Sangharsh Samiti, who have been on an indefinite hunger strike for ten days, organised a ‘shastra puja’ (weapon worship) on Thursday, claiming it was intended to spread a message of “Sanatan awakening”.

Samiti leaders Vijay Sharma and Madan Thakur issued a direct warning to the district administration, accusing authorities of “supporting illegal activities”. They said they expect a positive outcome from the proposed discussion on 29 November, but asserted that the group would not back down from its demands.

Sharma appealed to the Muslim community not to offer Friday prayers at the Sanjauli mosque and to maintain peace.

Thakur urged people to keep weapons at home “for self-defence” and expressed resentment over what he called slow action by the administration. He said that if the upcoming meeting does not produce a favourable resolution, the agitation will become more intense.

He further stated that the group is only demanding enforcement of the court’s order. Thakur also appealed to the Muslim community to offer prayers at home or at other mosques instead of the disputed structure.

With the Samiti’s hard stance and the weapon worship event, the situation has grown more tense. The focus now shifts to the crucial meeting on 29 November, which many hope will defuse the escalating disagreements in Sanjauli.