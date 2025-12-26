Shimla Resident Doctors Protest Termination Of Medic In Assault Case, Patients Bear Brunt

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Shimla: The assault case involving a patient at Shimla’s Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Hospital has intensified, with the state government terminating accused doctor Raghav. The decision has triggered strong opposition from the Resident Doctors Association (RDA), which is demanding that the termination be withdrawn.

In protest, the IGMC Resident Doctors Association on Friday (December 26) called for a mass leave, leading to significant inconvenience for patients. Hospital services were disrupted as a large number of doctors stayed away from work.

RDA Meets CM, Raises Safety Concerns

Earlier on Friday morning, a delegation of the Resident Doctors Association reached the Chief Minister’s residence, Oakover, to press their demands. The doctors urged the Chief Minister to revoke Dr Raghav’s termination and sought strict action against those involved in vandalism inside the hospital on the day of the incident. They also demanded action against individuals who allegedly threatened doctors and called for enhanced security for medical staff.

What RDA President Said

RDA president Sohel Sharma said the Chief Minister listened to all their demands seriously and assured a fresh inquiry into the matter. He added that all doctors were on a one-day leave and a general house meeting would be convened in the evening to decide the future course of action.

Meanwhile, the doctors’ protest has caused widespread inconvenience to patients. On Friday, around 450 doctors at IGMC were on leave simultaneously, while nearly 50 per cent of doctors have been on leave since December 22. Patients reported difficulty in accessing doctors in the OPD, saying they were suffering due to the ongoing dispute between doctors and the administration.

Doctor-Patient Brawl Went Viral

A few days ago, a violent clash between a doctor and a patient at IGMC Hospital came to light, with a video of the incident going viral on social media. The footage allegedly showed the doctor repeatedly assaulting the patient with kicks and punches. Following complaints by the patient’s family, action was demanded against the doctor, after which the government suspended him.

Since the action against the doctor, the Resident Doctors Association has come out in his support, demanding that the suspension be revoked and opposing the government’s decision.