HomeCitiesSharad Pawar Admitted To Hospital In Pune; Condition Stable

Sharad Pawar Admitted To Hospital In Pune; Condition Stable

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, Pawar’s daughter, also shared an update on social media, confirming that he had been admitted for hydration and follow-up tests.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 22 Feb 2026 04:04 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, 85, has been admitted to a private hospital in Pune on Sunday after experiencing mild dehydration. The veteran Maharashtra leader is currently stable and under observation at Ruby Hall Clinic, where he is receiving fluids and undergoing follow-up tests. Party leaders and family members reassured supporters that his condition is not serious. Pawar had earlier been hospitalised this month for chest congestion and breathing issues before being discharged after treatment and advised rest.

Condition Stable, Under Observation

Dr Purvez Grant, Chairman and Managing Trustee of Ruby Hall Clinic, said the former Maharashtra Chief Minister requires fluids and will remain admitted for around two days. “He needs fluids. His condition is stable. He will remain in Ruby Hall Clinic for two days,” he stated.

The hospital is closely monitoring Pawar’s health as a precaution, given his age and recent medical history. Doctors have indicated that there is no cause for immediate concern.

Supriya Sule Shares Update

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, Pawar’s daughter, also shared an update on social media, confirming that he had been admitted for hydration and follow-up tests. “We are admitting Baba to Ruby Hall, Pune for follow-up tests and hydration. Thanking all the doctors and healthcare workers,” she wrote.

Earlier this month, Pawar was admitted to the same hospital on February 9 due to chest congestion and breathing difficulties. He was discharged on February 14 after treatment. At the time, the hospital advised him to take adequate rest before gradually resuming his routine activities and public engagements.

The latest hospitalisation is understood to be precautionary, with party sources reiterating that the senior leader’s health remains stable

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 22 Feb 2026 03:58 PM (IST)
Sharad Pawar Health Sharad Pawar Hospitalised SHarad Pawar


