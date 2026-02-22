Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Tripura Woman's Private Parts Burnt With Sanitiser By 19-Year-Old Boyfriend In Gurugram

Tripura Woman's Private Parts Burnt With Sanitiser By 19-Year-Old Boyfriend In Gurugram

In her statement, the woman alleged that the accused forced her into physical relations on the false promise of marriage. Over time, he grew suspicious of her and began assaulting her regularly.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Feb 2026 10:34 AM (IST)

A shocking case of alleged abuse involving a 19-year-old student has surfaced in Gurugram, with the young woman currently undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

Police have registered an FIR against a man identified as Shivam, accused of setting his live-in partner’s private parts on fire after allegedly pouring sanitiser on them and filming the incident. The complaint was lodged on February 19, 2026, at 8:35 pm, invoking Sections 115, 118(1), 118(2), 127(2), 69 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the FIR, which is based on the victim’s statement, the accused had been in a relationship with her under the pretext of marriage and subjected her to repeated physical assault and abuse. The incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Badshahpur police station in Gurugram.

Victim Was Living In Gurugram

The survivor, originally from Tripura, was residing in a paying guest accommodation in Sector-69, Gurugram, while pursuing a BSc in Biotechnology. She reportedly met the accused, a resident of Narela in Delhi, through an online application in September 2025. Their conversations later developed into meetings, and the two eventually began living together.

In her statement, the woman alleged that the accused forced her into physical relations on the false promise of marriage. Over time, she claimed, he grew suspicious of her and began assaulting her regularly.

The FIR details that on February 16, the accused allegedly assaulted her severely, striking her on the head with a steel bottle, banging her head against a wall and furniture, and hitting her with an earthen pot. He is also accused of attacking her legs with a knife and threatening to injure her to the extent that she would never be able to walk or bear children. The complaint further alleges that he attempted to burn her private parts after pouring sanitiser on them and recorded explicit videos of her.

On the night of February 18, the victim managed to use the accused’s phone to inform her mother about the ordeal in Bengali, a language he did not understand. Her mother then contacted the emergency helpline 112, following which the police reached the spot and admitted the woman to the government hospital in Sector-10, Gurugram.

Doctors initially declared her unfit to give a statement and later referred her to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. After being declared fit, her detailed statement was recorded by the police. An investigation is currently underway.

Read
Published at : 22 Feb 2026 10:34 AM (IST)
