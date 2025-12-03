Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesBig Update For Baisakhi Pilgrims To Pakistan: Passport Submission Deadline Announced

Big Update For Baisakhi Pilgrims To Pakistan: Passport Submission Deadline Announced

Devotees wishing to take part must submit their passports to the travel department of the Shiromani Committee office by December 25.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 06:44 PM (IST)
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has begun preparations for sending pilgrims to Pakistan for Khalsa Sajna Diwas (Baisakhi) in April 2026, urging all interested devotees to submit their passports by December 25. The initiative aims to ensure smooth arrangements for special programmes and darshans at Gurdwara Shri Panja Sahib and other historic gurdwaras in Pakistan. SGPC Secretary Partap Singh confirmed that a dedicated jatha of Sikh pilgrims will be dispatched for the annual occasion, with the committee coordinating travel, documentation and recommendations required for pilgrims to join the journey.

Passport Submission Mandatory

According to SGPC Secretary Partap Singh, the main destination for the jatha will be Gurdwara Shri Panja Sahib, where a series of special programmes are planned. Pilgrims will also visit other significant gurdwaras in Pakistan as part of the schedule.

Devotees wishing to take part must submit their passports to the travel department of the Shiromani Committee office by December 25. Each applicant must secure a recommendation from the SGPC member of their constituency and provide a photocopy of their Aadhaar card or voter ID card as identity proof.

Partap Singh appealed to all devotees to ensure that their passports and required documents are submitted before the deadline so the visa process can be completed on time.

The SGPC has stated that these measures will allow pilgrims to visit the gurdwaras of Pakistan safely and in an organised manner during Khalsa Sajna Diwas. The committee noted that, as in previous years, the entire process is being carried out systematically to ensure convenience and spiritual fulfilment for the Sikh community.

Published at : 03 Dec 2025 06:40 PM (IST)
SGPC India Pakistan Relations Nankana Sahib Kartarpur Sahib Vaisakhi SGPC Pilgrimage Pakistan Khalsa Sajna Diwas 2026 Vaisakhi 2026 Yatra Sikh Pilgrims Pakistan SGPC Preparations Kartarpur Sahib Yatra 2026 Sikh Yatra News Khalsa Sajna Diwas Pakistan Yatra Sikh Pilgrimage
