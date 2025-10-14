Several States Announce School Holidays In October. Here's Why

With the festive season approaching, multiple states have declared school holidays in October, giving students and teachers time to celebrate or assist in official work. Karnataka, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar have all announced breaks aligned with Diwali and Chhath Puja celebrations.

Karnataka

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered schools to remain closed till October 18 to allow teachers to participate in the state’s ongoing social and educational (caste) survey. While most districts are nearing completion, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada remain behind schedule. Teachers conducting mid-term exams are exempted from survey duty.

Rajasthan

Schools in the state have begun their Diwali vacation from October 13, with classes resuming on October 25. The 12-day break, announced by the Education Department, offers ample time for festive celebrations.

Uttar Pradesh

Schools will observe a shorter break from October 20 to 23, coinciding with Diwali. Including the preceding weekend, students will get five consecutive days off.

Bihar

The state has declared holidays starting October 20, covering both Diwali and Chhath Puja. The extended vacation will allow students to participate in family rituals and festivities.

Other states are expected to issue similar notifications in the coming days. Schools have advised parents and students to confirm reopening dates with local authorities.