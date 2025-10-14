Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesSeveral States Announce School Holidays In October. Here's Why

Several States Announce School Holidays In October. Here's Why

Karnataka, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar have all announced breaks aligned with Diwali and Chhath Puja celebrations.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Oct 2025 09:26 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

With the festive season approaching, multiple states have declared school holidays in October, giving students and teachers time to celebrate or assist in official work. Karnataka, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar have all announced breaks aligned with Diwali and Chhath Puja celebrations.

Karnataka

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered schools to remain closed till October 18 to allow teachers to participate in the state’s ongoing social and educational (caste) survey. While most districts are nearing completion, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada remain behind schedule. Teachers conducting mid-term exams are exempted from survey duty.

Rajasthan

Schools in the state have begun their Diwali vacation from October 13, with classes resuming on October 25. The 12-day break, announced by the Education Department, offers ample time for festive celebrations.

Uttar Pradesh

Schools will observe a shorter break from October 20 to 23, coinciding with Diwali. Including the preceding weekend, students will get five consecutive days off.

Bihar

The state has declared holidays starting October 20, covering both Diwali and Chhath Puja. The extended vacation will allow students to participate in family rituals and festivities.

Other states are expected to issue similar notifications in the coming days. Schools have advised parents and students to confirm reopening dates with local authorities.

Published at : 14 Oct 2025 09:26 AM (IST)
Tags :
School Holidays Bihar Schools Closed UP Schools Closed October School Holidays
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
J&K: 2 Terrorists Killed Along LoC In Kupwara, Search Operations Underway
J&K: 2 Terrorists Killed Along LoC In Kupwara, Search Operations Underway
World
WATCH: At Gaza Summit, Trump Praises PM Modi, Then Surprises Shehbaz Sharif With This Question
At Gaza Summit, Trump Praises PM Modi, Then Surprises Sharif With This Question: WATCH
Cities
Gujarat: Three-Storey Building Collapses In Bhavnagar, 3 Of 5 Rescued
Gujarat: Three-Storey Building Collapses In Bhavnagar, 3 Of 5 Rescued
World
‘Pakistan, India Going To Live Very Nicely Together’: Trump At Gaza Peace Summit In Egypt, Signs Ceasefire Deal
‘Pak, India Going To Live Very Nicely Together’: Trump At Gaza Peace Summit In Egypt — WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections 2025: Sanjay Jha Says NDA Reached Consensus, Everyone Agreed on Allocation | ABP News
Land-for-Job Case: 'Court to Deliver Verdict on Charges on 10 November', Says Sources | ABP News
IRCTC Scam: Court Charges Lalu Yadav Family in Land-for-Job Case | ABP News
IRCTC Case: Lalu Yadav Family to Face Trial, Charges Framed Against All Accused | ABP News
IRCTC Scam: Court to Proceed Case Against Lalu Yadav and Wife Rabri Yadav | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
China Opens Polar Silk Road – Will India Also Join the Arctic Race?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget