Serve Veg Pizzas With Chaach: Delhi HC's Unusual Order In Neighbours’ Fight

In an unusual directive, the Delhi High Court has asked two warring neighbours to serve pizzas and buttermilk to children and staff at a government-run childcare institution as a condition to quash police cases filed against each other.

Justice Arun Monga was hearing cross-petitions arising out of a quarrel over pet handling that had escalated into allegations of assault, intimidation, and misbehaviour. Both parties later told the court that they had reached an amicable settlement.

Observing that the dispute was a private matter and that continuing criminal proceedings would “serve no useful purpose,” the court agreed to junk the cases, but with a creative twist.

'Serve Veg Pizzas': HC's Order

Since one of the complainants runs a pizza-baking business, the judge ordered the parties to provide Amul chaach tetra packs and mixed vegetable pizzas to every child, attendant, and staff member at Sanskar Ashram near Delhi’s GTB Hospital.

“Each inmate and the attendants and other staff of the Ashram shall be served one pizza along with Amul Chaach Tetra Pack. The pizzas shall be baked by the complainant… and the same shall be treated as community service to be jointly carried out by all the complainants and the accused,” the court said in its order.

The investigating officer has been directed to ensure compliance.