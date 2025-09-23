Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesServe Veg Pizzas With Chaach: Delhi HC's Unusual Order In Neighbours’ Fight

Serve Veg Pizzas With Chaach: Delhi HC's Unusual Order In Neighbours’ Fight

The court agreed to junk the cases, but with a creative twist, while observing that the dispute was a private matter and that continuing criminal proceedings would “serve no useful purpose."

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Sep 2025 02:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In an unusual directive, the Delhi High Court has asked two warring neighbours to serve pizzas and buttermilk to children and staff at a government-run childcare institution as a condition to quash police cases filed against each other.

Justice Arun Monga was hearing cross-petitions arising out of a quarrel over pet handling that had escalated into allegations of assault, intimidation, and misbehaviour. Both parties later told the court that they had reached an amicable settlement.

Observing that the dispute was a private matter and that continuing criminal proceedings would “serve no useful purpose,” the court agreed to junk the cases, but with a creative twist.

'Serve Veg Pizzas': HC's Order

Since one of the complainants runs a pizza-baking business, the judge ordered the parties to provide Amul chaach tetra packs and mixed vegetable pizzas to every child, attendant, and staff member at Sanskar Ashram near Delhi’s GTB Hospital.

“Each inmate and the attendants and other staff of the Ashram shall be served one pizza along with Amul Chaach Tetra Pack. The pizzas shall be baked by the complainant… and the same shall be treated as community service to be jointly carried out by all the complainants and the accused,” the court said in its order.

The investigating officer has been directed to ensure compliance.

Published at : 23 Sep 2025 02:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi High Court DELHI NEWS
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Five Electrocuted As Kolkata Floods After Heavy Rains; Metro & Train Services Disrupted
Five Electrocuted As Kolkata Floods After Heavy Rains; Metro & Train Services Disrupted
Cities
Azam Khan Walks Out Of Sitapur Jail After 2 Years
Azam Khan Walks Out Of Sitapur Jail After 2 Years
Entertainment
Katrina Kaif Flaunts Baby Bump As She And Vicky Kaushal Expect First Child
It’s Official! Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Announce Pregnancy With Adorable Post
Celebrities
Zubeen Garg's Wife Breaks Down As Assam's Beloved Singer Laid To Rest With 21-Gun Salute
Zubeen Garg's Wife Breaks Down As Assam's Beloved Singer Laid To Rest With 21-Gun Salute
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Azam Khan Released from Sitapur Jail, Heads to Rampur Amid Political Buzz | ABP NEWS
Azam Khan Released After 23 Months From Sitapur Jail, Heads to Rampur
Belagavi Tension: Truck Set on Fire Over Cow Meat Allegations by Hindu Activists | ABP NEWS
Akhilesh Yadav Welcomes Azam Khan’s Release, Calls It Justice And A Victory For Samajwadis
‘I Love Mohammed’ Row Spreads Beyond Kanpur, Protests, Violence And Bulldozer Action In UP & Uttarakhand
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget