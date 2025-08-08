×
Speeding Dumper Kills 2 Kanwariyas In MP's Seoni, 9 Injured

Speeding Dumper Kills 2 Kanwariyas In MP’s Seoni, 9 Injured

Two Kanwariyas were killed and nine injured after a speeding dumper rammed into pilgrims in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni during Kanwar Yatra.

By : PTI | Updated at : 08 Aug 2025 08:39 AM (IST)

Seoni (MP), Aug 8 (PTI) Two pilgrims on the Kanwar Yatra were killed, and nine others sustained injuries after a speeding dumper hit a tractor-trolley and ran them over in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, police said on Friday.

The accident occurred on a national highway around 11.30 pm when the pilgrims were heading to Akola in Maharashtra from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, an official said.

Bandol police station in-charge Arpit Bhairam said that a speeding dumper hit the tractor-trolley, which was carrying the belongings of the pilgrims, and ran over the victims, killing two of them on the spot and injuring nine others.

The condition of two of the injured persons is critical, and they have been referred to Nagpur for treatment, he said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Deepak Mishra said a group of 30 to 35 Kanwariyas were returning with Gangajal from Varanasi when the speeding dumper first hit the tractor-trolley and ran over the pilgrims walking in front of it.

The deceased, identified as Banduvan and Avinash Kohre, were in their 30s, he said, adding further investigations are underway in the matter. PTI COR MAS ARU

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 08 Aug 2025 08:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kanwariyas Killed Kanwar Yatra News Kanwariya Yatra Accident Seoni Dumper Crash Speeding Dumper Kills 2 Kanwariya
