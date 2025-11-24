School Holiday On November 25: Check Which States Have Announced Closures

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesSchool Holiday On November 25: Check Which States Have Announced Closures

Schools across Delhi and NCR districts including Noida and Ghaziabad will therefore remain closed on November 25 to observe Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Nov 2025 09:11 PM (IST)
Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day (Shaheedi Diwas) will be observed in Uttar Pradesh on November 25, and all schools and colleges across the state will remain closed on Tuesday. In contrast, several other states like Punjab marked Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti on November 24 with a public holiday, but Uttar Pradesh has shifted its Shaheedi Diwas holiday from November 24 to November 25. This state-wise variation has prompted widespread searches for school holiday updates for November 25, especially among parents and students seeking clarity on closures and academic schedules.

Delhi School Holiday On November 25

Schools in Delhi will also remain closed on Tuesday, November 25. Apart from the holiday, all schools in the capital have been instructed to suspend outdoor activities due to severe pollution levels, following a Supreme Court directive. “The commission deems it necessary for the NCR State Governments and the Government of NCT of Delhi to take immediate and appropriate action to ensure that such physical sport competitions scheduled in the months of November and December may be postponed keeping in view the Air Quality trends prevailing in the area where such events are scheduled to be organised," the Directorate of Education & Sports stated in its circular.

Schools across Delhi and NCR districts including Noida and Ghaziabad will therefore remain closed on November 25 to observe Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day. 

Tamil Nadu School Holiday

According to the IMD’s weather forecast for November 25, most coastal districts are under a yellow alert. With a cyclone expected to affect the region, state authorities may announce school holidays in vulnerable coastal areas as a precaution. An official update regarding school closures in Tamil Nadu on November 25, due to rainfall is awaited.

Students are advised to monitor the IMD’s official website for real-time updates on school holidays in Tamil Nadu on November 25, 2025, due to rain and adverse weather.

Published at : 24 Nov 2025 09:11 PM (IST)
Delhi Schools School Holidays DELHI-NCR Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day
