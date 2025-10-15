Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesSC's Nod For Green Crackers Honours People's Sentiments: Delhi CM

SC's Nod For Green Crackers Honours People's Sentiments: Delhi CM

Urging people to come together to celebrate the harmony of festivity and sustainability with green crackers, CM stressed on working towards realising the vision of a “Green and Prosperous Delhi.”

By : PTI | Updated at : 15 Oct 2025 12:09 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court decision on green firecrackers, saying it honours the sentiments of people on Diwali and also reflects a balanced approach towards environmental protection.

Her remarks came after the top court allowed bursting and sale of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR from October 18 to 21.

In a post on X in Hindi, she said the Delhi government expresses its gratitude to the Supreme Court for permitting the use of green crackers in the national capital at the government’s special request.

"This decision honours the sentiments and festive spirit of the people on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, while also reflecting a balanced approach towards environmental protection. The Delhi government remains fully committed to respecting public sentiment and the vision of a clean and green Delhi. Our goal is to ensure that the festive joy continues while safeguarding the environment," she added. 

Urging people to come together to celebrate the harmony of festivity and sustainability with green crackers, she stressed on working towards realising the vision of a “Green and Prosperous Delhi.” Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra also welcomed the order, and said people will celebrate the festival of Diwali traditionally after many years.  In a post on X in Hindi, he said that with the change in government in Delhi, "the ban on Hindu festivals have come to an end".

"Jai Shri Ram! With the change in government, after years, Delhiites will celebrate Diwali in the traditional way. The Supreme Court’s decision to allow green crackers on Diwali is a welcome one. Gratitude to Chief Minister @gupta_rekha ji and the Delhi government for presenting the people’s voice before the court," he said on X in Hindi.  The Supreme Court permitted the sale and bursting of green crackers in Delhi-NCR for Diwali.

Allowing the joint request of the Centre and Delhi government, a bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran relaxed the ban on green firecrackers. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 15 Oct 2025 12:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Firecracker Ban Greencracker Ban
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Supreme Court Allows Green Crackers In Delhi-NCR This Diwali, But With These 4 Rules
SC Allows Green Crackers In Delhi-NCR This Diwali, But With 4 Rules
India
Senior Maoist Leader Bhupati, 60 Other Cadres Surrender In Presence Of Maharashtra CM In Gadchiroli
Senior Maoist Leader Bhupati, 60 Other Cadres Surrender In Presence Of Maharashtra CM In Gadchiroli
World
Indian-Origin US State Dept Official Ashley Tellis Arrested For Keeping Classified Documents, China Links
Indian-Origin US State Dept Official Ashley Tellis Arrested Over Secret Documents, China Links
Election 2025
Prashant Kishor To Not Contest Bihar Elections, Says 'Decision Taken By Party For Greater Good'
Prashant Kishor To Not Contest Bihar Elections, Says 'Decision Taken By Party For Greater Good'
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election 2025: Tejashwi Yadav To File Nomination From Raghopur Today, Lalu Prasad To Join Roadshow
Bihar Election 2025: Upendra Kushwaha’s Anger Over Mahua Seat Intensifies, To Meet Amit Shah In Delhi
Haryana IPS Officer Puran Kumar’s Family Approves Postmortem, Cremation Scheduled For 4 PM Today
Bihar Election 2025: Upendra Kushwaha Heads To Delhi As Chirag Paswan Distributes Party Symbols
Bihar Election 2025: Upendra Kushwaha Summoned To Delhi By Amit Shah Amid NDA Seat Dispute
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Business
ABP Live Business
Crypto Is About Ownership. So Why Are We Still Getting Custody Wrong?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget