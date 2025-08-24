Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 24 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah virtually inaugurated Sardardham Phase-2 and Shakriben Dahyabhai Patel Kanya Chhatralaya (girls' hostel) in Ahmedabad from Delhi, said the Gujarat CMO.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the gathering via a pre-recorded video message. He highlighted that Gujarat has overcome social challenges while achieving modern development. He noted that Gujarat once lagged in girls' education, but collective efforts have transformed the scenario. Over the past 25 years, society has worked together to drive progress.



He emphasised that Sardardham's work is as sacred as its name. The Phase-2 girls' hostel will enable daughters to pursue their dreams, contributing to nation-building and empowering their families. He recalled laying the foundation stone for this hostel and praised the ongoing work in Vadodara, Surat, Mehsana, and other cities, calling Sardardham's efforts commendable.



Reflecting on his tenure as Gujarat's Chief Minister, said, "I always believed Gujarat's development is essential for India's growth."



According to a CMO, Gujarat has made significant progress in modern infrastructure, education, and technology, resulting in a strong thirst for learning and knowledge that has emerged in every corner of the state. He also addressed the past stigma of female foeticide in Gujarat, noting that campaigns like "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" and the "Beta Beti Ek Saman" movement, supported by communities like the Patidars, have eradicated this issue while advancing girls' education.



PM stressed Gujarat's reverence for feminine power, citing deities like Maa Umiya, Maa Khodiyar, Ambaji, and Bahucharaji. He highlighted that Gujarat's daughters now excel in diverse professions, supported by modern hostels. Nationally, initiatives like Lakhpati Didi, Drone Didi, Bank Sakhi, and Vima Sakhi reflect women's progress.



He underscored the New Education Policy's focus on skill development, noting India's potential to provide skilled manpower globally. With over 200,000 startups, India is fostering employment and innovation. Schemes like Mudra Yojana (₹33 lakh crore in loans) and PM Suryaghar Yojana promote self-reliance. He urged the Patidar community to lead the Swadeshi movement, encouraging shopkeepers to display "Only Swadeshi products" boards, framing it as an act of patriotism akin to Operation Sindoor's valour.



Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah noted that Gujarat's and the Patidar community's development trajectories are aligned. He emphasised that educating daughters leads to societal progress, with the Patidars setting an example. Their contributions span industry, trade, public service, and global endeavours. Shri Shah praised the community's ability to execute large projects, citing the girls' hostel as proof. He apologised for not attending in person due to a Delhi event honouring Sardar Patel's brother, Vithalbhai Patel, but reiterated Sardar Patel's universal respect across India.



Shah said that wherever he visits across India, people bow in respect to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, honouring his legacy. He recalled that when PM Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he laid a strong foundation for the state's development. With progress in every section, tribals, farmers, women, and youth, Gujarat has become a role model state. Today, with its world-class infrastructure, it stands as India's global gateway. He added that under the BJP government, Gujarat has witnessed all-round development from culture to civilisation, farmers to youth, and villages to cities.



Chief Minister Patel stated that when society supports government initiatives, the pace of development accelerates. Institutions like Sardar Dham are continuously striving to educate, empower, and make youth self-reliant. PM Modi has realised the ideas of women's empowerment advocated by Sardar Patel through the promotion of girl child education. He further highlighted that to encourage the education of daughters, the Gujarat government has implemented schemes such as Namo Lakshmi and Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana, which have so far benefited over 10.5 lakh girls. The hostel's inauguration under "Sardardham Mission 2026" marks a step toward fulfilling five community resolutions. CM expressed confidence that the hostel will secure a bright future for Patidar daughters.



Celebrating Sardar Patel's 150th birth anniversary, CM Patel called him a symbol of unity, values, and service. He hailed Sardardham's role in nation-building through education. Chief Minister said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, for the first time in independent India, the National Education Policy (NEP) has introduced an education system rooted in Indian values, local language, and culture, aimed at making youth self-reliant.



He added that Atmanirbhar Bharat is not just a government program but the collective resolve of 140 crore Indians. Calling on citizens to go "Vocal for Local", he said buying Indian products should be seen as an act of patriotism.



Praising the Patidar community's spirit of service, he expressed confidence that Sardar Dham, with its motto "From Community Building to Nation Building," will contribute significantly to realising the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.



The event saw Gujarat ministers Rushikesh Patel, Raghavji Patel, Praful Pansheriya, MP Purushottam Rupala, former Deputy CM Nitin Patel, MLA Prakash Varmora, and numerous Patidar leaders and youth in attendance. (ANI)

