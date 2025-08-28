Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities15 Riots, Demographic Shift: Sambhal Violence Probe Panel Submits 450-Page Report To UP CM Yogi Adityanath

15 Riots, Demographic Shift: Sambhal Violence Probe Panel Submits 450-Page Report To UP CM Yogi Adityanath

A panel submitted a 450-page report to UP's CM regarding the November 2024 Sambhal violence, triggered by an ASI survey at Shahi Jama Masjid.

By : ANI | Updated at : 28 Aug 2025 04:52 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 28 (ANI): The three-member panel, appointed to investigate the Sambhal violence case, submitted its report to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, according to the state Information Department.

The 450-page report consists of details about the November 2024 Sambhal violence and also touches on the previous riots which took place in the city.

The report also mentions key details about the demographic changes in Sambhal, where, at one point, the Hindu community members comprised 45 per cent, but their number has since decreased to 20 per cent.

According to the report, during independence, 55% of the population was Muslim and 45% Hindu in the Sambhal Nagar Palika area; however, at the present time, the Hindu population has decreased to 15%, whereas the Muslim community has increased to 85%.

A total of 15 riots took place in Sambhal since independence.

On 24 November 2024, violence erupted during a court-ordered Archaeological Survey of India survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal. The violence had resulted in the deaths of four individuals and injuries to several others, including officials and locals. As local Muslims gathered outside the mosque and tensions escalated, police resorted to force and opened fire on the protesters, killing at least four men and several injured, including officials and locals.

The violence resulted in 12 FIRs and 80 arrests for allegedly pelting stones at police from rooftops. According to the charge sheet, there were 159 total accused in the case. It also mentioned that the weapons recovered from the site of violence and other places were manufactured in the United Kingdom, USA, and Germany. The Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) had filed a chargesheet of over 4,000 pages in six of the 12 cases.

Following the violence, the UP government constituted a three-tier judicial inquiry commission to investigate Sambhal violence. The commission is chaired by retired judge Devendra Arora, former DGP AK Jain and former IAS Amit Mohan Prasad. (ANI)

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 28 Aug 2025 04:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
SAMBHAL Yogi Adityanath UTTAR PRADESH Shahi Jama Masjid Sambhal Violence
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Tariff Shockwave Makes Dalal Street Bleed, Sensex Crashes Over 700 Points, Nifty Tests 24,500
Tariff Shockwave Makes Dalal Street Bleed, Sensex Crashes Over 700 Points
News
PM Modi Set For China Visit After 7 Years, Meeting With Xi Likely On The Cards
PM Modi Set For China Visit After 7 Years, Meeting With Xi Likely On The Cards
World
'If Indians Don't Budge': Trump's Top Economic Adviser Issues New Threat Over Russian Oil Trade
'If Indians Don't Budge': Trump's Top Economic Adviser Issues New Threat Over Russian Oil Trade
India
Rahul Gandhi’s Rally Sparks Controversy Over Abusive Language Against PM Modi And His Mother, BJP Demands Apology
Rahul Gandhi’s Rally Sparks Controversy Over Abusive Language Against PM Modi And His Mother, BJP Demands Apology
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide On Vaishno Devi Route, Services Suspended In Katra
Breaking News: Flood Fury From Rajasthan To Vietnam, Disasters Spark Panic Across Regions
Breaking News: Elephant Terror In Haridwar, Driver Dies Of Heart Attack In Mathura Incident
J&K Floods: IAF Aircraft To Join Rescue Ops, Landslide Blocks Vaishno Devi Route
Breaking News: Tawi River Floods Gujjar Nagar In Jammu, Homes And Roads Buried Under Slush
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | In The Age Of AI, Does Your Child Still Need To Learn Math?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget