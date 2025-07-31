'Bhagwa Has Won': Sadhvi Pragya's First Reaction After Acquittal In Malegaon Blast Case

BJP leader Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur has reacted after being acquitted in the Malegaon blast case after 17 years, saying bhagwa (saffron) has won today. She added that the case "ruined" a sage's life.

"I said this from the very beginning that those who are called for investigation, there should be a basis behind that. I was called by them for investigation and was arrested and tortured. This ruined my whole life. I was living a sage’s life, but I was made and accused, and no one was willingly standing beside us," she said.

Sadhvi Pragya added, "I am alive because I am a Sanyasi. They defamed Bhagwa through a conspiracy. Today, Bhagwa has won, and Hindutva has won, and God will punish those who are guilty. However, those who defamed India and Bhagwa have not been proved wrong by you..."

NIA Court Acquits All 7 Accused In Malegaon Case

While giving a clean chit to all seven people accused in the case, the NIA court said terrorism has no religion. "No religion can advocate violence. The court cannot convict anyone merely on perception and moral evidence; there has to be cogent evidence," the court added.

The court has also ordered the ADG ATS to initiate a probe into the matter of planting of explosives in the house of accused Sudhakar Chaturvedi.

The families of all six victims of the blast will be given Rs 2 lakh each, and all injured victims will be given Rs 50,000 as compensation.

On September 29, 2008, six people were killed and several others injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle detonated near a mosque in Malegaon City, Nashik.

Meanwhile, the victim familes' lawyer said they will challenge the acquittal in the High Court. "The bomb blast has been proved by the Court. We will challenge this acquittal in the High Court. We will file the appeal independently," said Advocate Shahid Nadeem.