SAD Leader Mohinder Singh Kaypee's Son Dies In Accident In Punjab

Richi Kaypee, son of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former MP Mohinder Singh Kaypee, died in a road accident late Saturday night, police said. He was 36.

The accident took place around 11 pm near Mata Rani Chowk in Jalandhar’s Model Town area when a speeding vehicle rammed into Richi’s SUV and then collided with two other vehicles. The impact left his vehicle severely damaged.

Richi sustained grievous injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital before being shifted to another facility, where doctors declared him dead.

Condolences poured in following the news. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed grief in a post on X, writing: “Received the news of the death of Richi Kaypee, the son of senior Akali leader and former MP Mohinder Singh Kaypee, in a road accident in Jalandhar. We express our heartfelt condolences to the family.”

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal also extended condolences, saying he was “deeply saddened” to learn about Richi’s passing.

Police said an investigation is underway to ascertain the sequence of events and identify the driver of the speeding vehicle involved in the collision.